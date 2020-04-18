Artemis Fowl's Latest Trailer Ups The Bond Factor By Piling On The Action

The New iPhone SE Only Costs $750 In Australia And That's A Big Deal

Artemis Fowl’s ragtag team of criminals. (Image: Disney)

Artemis Fowl tells the story of how an insanely wealthy criminal mastermind—who happens to be a semi-sociopathic child—sets out with a brilliant plan to trick the world’s secret population of sentient magical beings out of their wealth. And now we know we’ll be able to watch it on Disney+ on June 12.

The original book runs with the idea that the titular character is meant to be a sort of Bond villain in the making, and the latest trailer for Disney+’s live-action adaptation makes clear that the film isn’t shying away from that action. In addition to laying out the broad strokes of Artemis’ plan (he’s got to trap and recruit a fairy and a thief in order to break past the magical world’s defences), the new trailer also highlights the ways in which Artemis really isn’t an average moneyed youth. Beyond his innate brilliance, you see that the boy’s been training his entire life to learn multiple forms of combat all seemingly designed to prepare him for this specific moment in his life when his father mysteriously vanished.

What’s interesting, though, is that the new trailer also very heavily suggests that the movie’s plot is going to diverge significantly from the source material in order to make him out to be much more heroic than he initially was when things start getting, well, magically out of hand.

Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on June 12.

 

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
When humans take the drug MDMA, versions of which are known as molly or ecstasy, they commonly feel very happy, extroverted, and particularly interested in physical touch. A group of scientists wondered whether this drug might have a similar effect on other species back in 2018 — specifically, octopuses, which are seemingly as different from humans as an animal can be. The results of their experiment, in which seven octopuses took MDMA, were "unbelievable."

