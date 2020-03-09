What We Do In The Shadows' Vampire Roomies Return In The Cheeky First Teasers For Season 2

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Oh, you two. (Image: FX)

There are horrifying things going on in the world right now, but there’s at least one bright light on the horizon: season two of What We Do in the Shadows, which returns on April 16.

As these first teasers remind us, Staten Island’s most dysfunctional vampire roommates are just the hilarious distraction we need.

Though it looks like Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is still enjoying his spot as the only human in a house otherwise occupied by vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadia (Natasia Demetriou), and energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch), we do know that season two will see a new familiar joining the group, a character named Topher that’ll be played by Haley Joel Osment.

Beyond that, season two of the series based on the Jemaine Clement-Taika Waititi mockumentary will presumably explore Guillermo’s late-in-season-one realisation about his Van Helsing family heritage, as well as mining far more mundane and random delights (office drama, city council politics, vampire council politics, enchanted hats, topiary, werewolf rivalries, failed orgies, etc.) for comedy gold.

To that end, FX teases “in season two, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power, and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies, and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.”

What We Do in the Shadows returns to U.S. Network FX on April 16. It will air on Foxtel in Australia, with an air date currently unconfirmed.

