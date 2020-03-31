How Singapore's Coronavirus Tracking App Works

Samsung's Cheapest Flagship Is A Great Phone In A Weird Time

How To Get Australia's Coronavirus App On Android

Van Gogh Painting Stolen Amid Coronavirus Shutdown, Museum Director 'Incredibly Pissed'

Photo: AP

On Monday, a Dutch museum announced that a painting by Vincent Van Gogh was missing after thieves broke into the building in an early-morning raid. Lentetuin, painted by Van Gogh in the spring of 1884, was on loan to the Singer Laren museum, which closed its doors earlier this month due to the risks of covid-19.

“I’m shocked and incredibly pissed off,” said museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm in a livestreamed press statement. “This beautiful and moving painting by one of our greatest painters, stolen, taken from the community.”

The Dutch-language Het Laatste Nieuws reports that the thieves entered the museum through a glass door by force. This set off an alarm, sending police to the scene. Officers, however, were unable to find the perpetrators. Press photos show a temporary door replacing one of the museum’s two glass front doors.

Lentetuin, de pastorietuin te Nuenen in het voorjaar by Vincent van Gogh. (Photo: Wikimedia)

Lentetuin was painted by Van Gogh in the dutch town of Nuenen, where he lived with his parents from 1883 to 1885. The artwork depicts the garden at the parsonage where Van Gogh’s father resided as a pastor. According to the Associated Press, the value of the painting wasn’t immediately clear.

Criminals, both petty and sophisticated, have sought to exploit the coronavirus pandemic disrupting life around the world. Last week, Europol warned that con artists were using the crisis to sell fake covid-19 medicine and gain entry to homes under the guise of “testing.” And in the United States, national park visitors have reportedly started stealing hand sanitizer and toilet paper from facilities.

This is not the first time the Singer Laren museum has been targeted by thieves. In 2007, seven statues were stolen from the museum’s sculpture garden, including a cast of Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker. That statue was recovered soon afterward, but was found missing a leg. It was put back on display in 2011 after extensive restoration.

Trending Stories Right Now

avatar-the-last-airbender azula fan-film io9 netflix zuko

This Fan Film Reimagines Avatar: The Last Airbender's Final Agni Kai

The final confrontation between Zuko and Azula is one of the most compelling moments of the original Avatar series. The final agni kai, fought in the tradition of the Fire Nation: just one on one, no holds barred, all fire and fury. It’s an incredible moment, and it’s incredible in this fan film, too.
feature samsung samsung-galaxy-s20 samsung-galaxy-s20-review smartphones

Samsung's Cheapest Flagship Is A Great Phone In A Weird Time

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is the company’s most affordable flagship, which isn’t saying much: The 6.2-inch smartphone costs $1,349. It is a very good phone with a very good—dare I say the very best—display of almost any phone on the market (the only better panels being the S20's larger siblings, the S20+ and S20 Ultra). In normal times, I’d say the Galaxy S20 is obviously worth $1,349.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles