Disney Passes On New Tron TV Show, And More Marvel Updates

Get ready for a few more familiar faces to help bring the Thunder. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Jason Blum wants to turn Halloween Horror Nights into a movie. Gemma Chan teases the romantic triangles of The Eternals. Get to know Cillian Murphy’s mystery new Quiet Place: Part II character in a new featurette. Plus, a surprise return on Legends of Tomorrow, and a bloody new trailer for Mortal Kombat’s next animated movie. Spoilers get!

Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking with Comic Book, Vin Diesel revealed some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park. He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about [how] Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy… That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.

Halloween Horror Nights: The Movie

During a recent interview with Collider, Jason Blum confirmed he’s considered producing a movie version of the Universal Studios theme park attraction, Halloween Horror Nights.

Yes! Definitely! We’ve actually talked about it. We haven’t quite figured it out, but there’s definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.

The Eternals

In conversation with Vanity Fair Italy, Gemma Chan confirmed her character, Sersi, has romantic ties to both Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Kit Harrington’s Black Knight.

Specifically, it is the story of a group of immortal aliens, who arrived on Earth seven thousand years ago, so the plot takes place in a very long period of time. Sersi is the one that has the most affinity with humans, indeed it is even involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty for Marvel events and one of the reasons that attracted me to this project.

Jungle Cruise

Disney has also released a pair of “his” and “hers” posters for Jungle Cruise.

A Quiet Place Part II

A new featurette discusses Cillian Murphy’s mysterious new character.

Bloodshot

Guy Pearce sells Vin Diesel on Project Rising Spirit in a new clip from Bloodshot.

We asked Sony Pictures for a first look at #Bloodshot???? pic.twitter.com/ad6xULs1pm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 7, 2020

Sea Fever

A parasitic life form causes trouble for the crew of an Irish trawler in the trailer for Sea Fever.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion enjoys his own solo film in a new, appropriately ultra-gory trailer.

The Brides

TV Line reports Goran Visnjic (who recently played Tesla on Doctor Who) will play Count Dracula opposite Gina Torres and Katherine Reis on ABC’s The Brides.

Tron

According to THR, Disney has decided not to move forward with a proposed Tron television series from 12 Years a Slave writer, John Ridley.

Supergirl

The Martian Manhunter will be getting a new suit according to a tease by David Harewood on Twitter.

The Third Day

An island cult off the British Coast won’t let Jude Law escape in the trailer for HBO’s The Third Day limited series.

Harley Quinn

Harley bites off the Penguin’s nose in a new clip from season two.

The Flash

Cisco and Wally return to The Flash in a preview from tonight’s episode.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Damien Dahrk is revealed to be an encore in a clip from tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.