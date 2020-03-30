Toyota Built A Gas Turbine Sports Car In The '70s

How Singapore's Coronavirus Tracking App Works

In 1977, the world was still recovering from the shock of the oil crisis. Toyota looked at its economical, 73-mile-per-gallon (29 kilometres-per-litre), fuel-sipping Sports 800, and said yeah, that’s still not enough efficiency. As a result, Toyota began work on a hybrid adaptation it had initially investigated for fun in the mid-’60s.

Photo: Toyota

Toyota’s idea for hybrid vehicles in the mid-’70s: Plop a gas turbine under the hood of a Sports 800 with a huge hood scoop. It showed the car at the 1977 Tokyo Motor Show, along with other absurdly wild exhibits including a sliding-door F110 sedan.

Graphic: Toyota

The turbine system was hooked up to an electric generator, which in turn sent its power to a chopper inverter that was then sent to either an electric motor mounted at the front of the transmission tunnel mated to a two-speed transmission or a small battery for storage and auxiliary power, depending on the drive load.

It remained RWD and put out 30 horsepower, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but the car only weighed about 2,200 pounds (997 kg) even with the addition of a literal jet engine to it. So the car was at least capable of motion.

Photo: Toyota

The best part of the car is definitely its interior, however. It looks similar to a stock Sports 800 with the exception of the tachometer. Note that it is marked in x 10,000 increments. Yes, redline on this motor was ninety thousand RPM, with a tach that hit 100,000.

The sheer cool factor of seeing a tachometer for an turbine motor makes me upset that feature wasn’t carried over to today’s hybrids and EVs–it adds a reminder that yes, the noises are different, but the process underlying propulsion is still completely wild.

Photo: Toyota

Toyota eventually diverged their turbine R&D from their hybrid R&D in the ’80s after realising that cramming jet engines into sports coupes may not be the most efficient way to use a battery system, but the car still presumably exists - it was last seen at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show, where Toyota took these pictures of it.





