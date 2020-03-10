Thor: Love And Thunder Will Include Guardians Of The Galaxy

Vin Diesel has just confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy characters will make an appearance in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

"The director talked to me, about how Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything," Diesel said to CBS on Tuesday.

The actor also teased a brand new version of Groot in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

"I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot," said Diesel. "I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park."

This news is particularly surprising considering the last time we saw the majority Guardians of the Galaxy characters. It was at the very end of Avengers: End Game and they about to go searching for Gamora with Thor in tow.

Chris Pratt also hinted at the crossover during promo for his new film, Bloodshot, in 2019. MTV asked if Star-Lord would make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again before Guardians of the Galaxy 3. "I know the answer to that, but I can’t tell you,' said Pratt.

Of course, appearing in Thor: Love And Thunder doesn't mean that the role of the Guardians will be significant. James Gunn has already confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set after Thor: Love and Thunder. So for all we know it could just be a quick guest spot.

We won't know anything for certain around for awhile. Both films aren't scheduled to start shooting until later this year. However, we do have confirmation that Christian Bale will play the next Thor villain.