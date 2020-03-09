This Month In Dash Cams: Untitled Goose Game IRL

February may be a little behind us, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the latest compilation of interesting characters who have been captured on Australian roads by Dash Cam Owners Australia.
This month you can bask in a lightning strike, many counts of median strip and grass mounting, driving through a flood and Untitled Goose Game come to life.
And if you're a fan of the usual creative expletives that manifest from the mouths of drivers, you certainly won't be disappointed. Many a C-bomb is dropped.
We highly recommend you stick with it till the end so you can enjoy the geese, as well as the bloke determined to not let a casual flood stop him from getting home.
You can watch more antics from Aussie roads over at the Dash Cam Owners Australia YouTube Page.
