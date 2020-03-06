These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Screenshot: 3Dbotmaker, YouTube

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

The YouTube channel 3Dbotmaker has a whole bunch of these goofy toy car racing videos and I think they’re pretty wonderful. Just pure, wholesome, small-scale fun. The deadpan commentary and remarkably decent skidding and crashing sound effects come together to give us pretty great videos.

The person behind this clearly has good taste in cars and an even better sense of humour, both of which I think we can all appreciate.

I did drop a line to the contact email on the channel’s About page but haven’t heard back. They’re probably too busy setting up the next round of small-scale racing, which I’m OK with.

Hat tip to Garrett!