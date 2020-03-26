There's A 'Pandemic Drone' For Coronavirus In The Works In Australia

Image: Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak has already disrupted much of our everyday life and at this stage, it's not likely to be going away any time soon. To help track its spread in Australia, a team of university researchers is looking to set up a 'pandemic drone' that will detect potential cases based on symptoms.

The team at University of South Australia, led by Professor Javaan Chahl, is teaming up with a Canadian drone company, Draganfly, to develop a new type of coronavirus monitoring system they're dubbing 'pandemic drones'.

Using a specialised sensor and computer vision system, the drones can detect health symptoms such as monitor temperature, heart and respiratory rates. Perhaps concerningly, it can also tell if someone is sneezing or coughing in a crowd as well as offices, airports, cruise ships, aged care homes and workplaces.

"It might not detect all cases, but it could be a reliable tool to detect the presence of the disease in a place or in a group of people," Professor Chahl said in a press release.

What's not clear right now is how the technology, once developed and made available, will be able to alert authorities. Gizmodo Australia has asked the team how it intends to do this. The company said in a press release it intends to integrate and deploy the technology once up and running for government, medical and commercial customers. It's that last part that's probably a bit of a worry for some of us.

The drone technology was intended for a broad spectrum of situations from war zones to natural disasters to monitoring the hearts of premature babies. Professor Chahl said it would now be focused on assisting the global health crisis.

"Now, shockingly, we see a need for its use immediately, to help save lives in the biggest health catastrophe the world has experienced in the past 100 years," Professor Chahl said in a press release.

Gizmodo Australia has contacted the the University of South Australia team to ask whether it would take images of suspected cases or use facial recognition technology to confirm the identities of them. We'll update the article once it responds.

We have also reached out to Electronic Frontiers Australia to understand the concerns of such technology from a citizen perspective.

