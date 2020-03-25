The Never-Ending Death Of Smart Home Gadgets

Lego Just Resurrected One Of Its Best Pirate Sets Of All Time

Australia Bans All Overseas Travel

There Is No Better Time To Be Doing Car Maintenance Than Right Now

Photo: Toni Scott

Global pandemics turn out to be a combination of boring and terrifying. Wake up, existential terror when you check your phone first thing. That slowly fades into dull existence punctuated by taking care of your cats, then 4 pm rolls around on Saturday and you realise you have forgotten what sunlight looks like. Fear not! Your garage/parking lot/carport is safe. Let’s take a look at the forgotten maintenance you should go take care of now while you’re bored enough that undertaking it actually sounds fun.

When was the last time you changed your differential oil? I used to change mine frequently because I had a welded diff in my old Toyota as the resident Punk Kid Drifter, and I needed to get out all the shards of metal that would build up in the oil. But admittedly, I never bothered until that point. It’s worth noting that you shouldn’t be noticing shards of metal in your differential oil unless you have a welded diff, and even then, it’s still not great.

Still, even if your car is operating as intended, new fluids can help the diff last longer, operate more quietly, and in the case of a limited slip differential, probably grip better, which means mad skids.

The tools required are simple, as well. A floor jack and some stands to give you space underneath the car, a breaker bar, a correctly-sized socket, and a fresh bottle (or two - diff oil is usually sold in quarts, and differentials usually take slightly more than one quart) of differential oil is all that’s needed. Just be sure to check your car manufacturer’s recommended viscosity of diff oil - usually, it’s a 75W-90, 80W-90, or 75W-140 weight, depending on the make.

If you’d like to see a bit of a walkthrough, Supercheap Auto, the Australian auto parts and supplies store, made a pro-quality video on this relatively simple and painless (but smelly) process. Seriously, I cannot emphasise how smelly this process is.

Trending Stories Right Now

black-seas-barracuda feature io9 lego nostalgia pirates pirates-of-barracuda-bay retro toys

Lego Just Resurrected One Of Its Best Pirate Sets Of All Time

If you had any interest in Lego in the early ‘90s, there is little doubt you owned the Black Seas Barracuda: the crown jewel of Lego’s original Pirates line that’s oft considered one of the best sets of all time. Thirty years later, the toymaker is finally reviving the ship with a new Pirates set inspired by a Lego fan’s creation.
au auspol coronavirus feature travel

Australia Bans All Overseas Travel

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a ban on all overseas travel for Australians due to the spread of coronavirus, except for those in extraordinary circumstances.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles