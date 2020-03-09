Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The New TV Spot For Disney's Mulan Is Mostly Her And Donnie Yen Kicking Arse

Mulan, doing her thing. (Image: Disney)

Not that anyone’s complaining.

Disney’s Mulan remake is finally upon us, and we’re currently enjoying the chance to get a fair amount of new footage of the film to tide us over as we wait. This weekend, Disney released the “Commander” TV spot, which features Liu Yifei’s Mulan and Donnie Yen’s Shang strutting their stuff. Beneath tense voiceover and stark foreshadowing, this short spot regularly and repeatedly cuts to the two of them going through elaborate sword drills, posing like action heroes, and wrecking shop against the Hun armies.

The war sequences in this film look absolutely epic in scope, and the choreography is gorgeous. Compared to the original, this looks bound to be a darker, more action-packed take. And, honestly, I’m entirely here for that. Let Mulan break everything.

Mulan hits theatres March 27th.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles