The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Malignant

According to Deadline, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s McKenna Grace has joined the cast of James Wan’s giallo-inspired horror film, Malignant, in a currently undisclosed role.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

During a recent interview with Total Film, Eva Green denied rumours she’s been cast as Nightmare in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all. I like the humour in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow... I’d like to see that one.

The New Mutants

A photograph of director Josh Boone alongside New Mutants sound editor Donald Sylvester, film editor Andrew Buckland, sound mixer David Giammarco, and music editor Chris McGeary gives us a clear look at the film’s take on Demon Bear.

A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt (and, via the magic of flashbacks, John Krasinski) has a really bad day in three clips from A Quiet Place Part II.

Trolls: World Tour

A new trailer for Trolls: World Tour reveals the two “most important songs in the history of music” are “Wannabe” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

Wings of Fire

Collider reports Ava DuVernay is developing an animated series based on Tui T. Sutherland’s fantasy novel series, Wings of Fire, for Warner Bros. The stories are said to concern “vicious wars, enduring friendships and heroic quests that span generations of fascinating dragon characters...in a world entirely ruled by dragons across two continents and 10 tribes.”

The Mandalorian

Star Wars favourite Dave Filoni is confirmed to direct another episode of The Mandalorian in season two.

In related news, Gina Carano has wrapped filming on season two.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends head to Vancouver, British Columbia in the fiscally-responsible synopsis for “Zari, Not Zari” the March 24 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509). Original airdate 3/24/2020.

Supergirl

Alex invests in Obsidian contact lenses in the synopsis for “Alex in Wonderland,” the March 22 episode of Supergirl.

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki (#516). Original airdate 3/22/2020.

In the meantime, Dreamer takes on a transphobic villain in the trailer for “Reality Bytes,” airing next week.

Batwoman

Kate begins to doubt herself in the synopsis for “Through the Looking Glass,” the March 22 episode of Batwoman.

FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116). Original airdate 3/22/2020.

Meanwhile, Alice is under the influence of Scarecrow’s fear toxin in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Off With Her Head.”

Project Blue Book

Hynek and Quinn also head to Canada in the synopsis for “Broken Arrow,” airing March 17.

When a strange plane goes missing in the Canadian wilderness, Hynek and Quinn set off to find it and retrieve its missing cargo, but they encounter several potential dangers along the way to ensure the cargo is never found by outside people.

Roswell, New Mexico

Isobel tries her hand at “spiritual healing” in the synopsis for “Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Space,” the March 23 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

DISTRACTIONS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Reluctant to face the truth about his mother’s past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to helping Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis. Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted. Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died. Tyler Blackburn and Trevor St. John also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Eva McKenna (#202.) Original airdate 3/23/2020.

Supernatural

Jo and Ruby might hold the secret to kicking God’s arse in the synopsis for “Destiny’s Child” airing March 23.

DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1513). Original airdate 3/23/2020.

The Magicians

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “The Balls” airing March 27.

Margo sees a purse she hates. Alice writes a letter. We couldn’t get Prince.

The Walking Dead

Negan meets Aaron in a clip from “Walk With Us,” next Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Picard goes through hell in both a clip and promo for this week’s episode, “Broken Pieces.”