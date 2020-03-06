The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.

There had been rumours of an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s seminal post-apocalyptic action-drama—which followed survivors Joel (Troy Baker) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson) as they navigated the harsh remnants of American society in the wake of a fungal-zombie apocalypse, taking a seemingly uninfectable Ellie on a quest to potentially make a cure for the virus ravaging the world—for several years now, with a rumoured movie project that attracted the attention of Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams being floated. But now The Last of Us will instead be heading to television, as part of a new deal announced by Sony and HBO.

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, The Last of Us will be co-developed by Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann—the co-writer and director on The Last of Us as well as its highly anticipated upcoming sequel—and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin. Druckmann will both executive produce and co-write the series with Mazin, which will be the first project under Sony Television’s PlayStation Productions, the first TV series produced by the brand out of Sony’s swathe of video gaming franchises.

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

