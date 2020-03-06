The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.

There had been rumours of an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s seminal post-apocalyptic action-drama—which followed survivors Joel (Troy Baker) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson) as they navigated the harsh remnants of American society in the wake of a fungal-zombie apocalypse, taking a seemingly uninfectable Ellie on a quest to potentially make a cure for the virus ravaging the world—for several years now, with a rumoured movie project that attracted the attention of Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams being floated. But now The Last of Us will instead be heading to television, as part of a new deal announced by Sony and HBO.

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, The Last of Us will be co-developed by Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann—the co-writer and director on The Last of Us as well as its highly anticipated upcoming sequel—and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin. Druckmann will both executive produce and co-write the series with Mazin, which will be the first project under Sony Television’s PlayStation Productions, the first TV series produced by the brand out of Sony’s swathe of video gaming franchises.