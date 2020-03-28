Australian Food Rationing In World War II Sure Sounds Familiar

Australia To Begin Tuberculosis Vaccine Trial For Coronavirus

How Australia's Coronavirus Tech Compares With Other Countries

The Autons Want Revenge In Russell T. Davies' New Doctor Who Short Story

The Doctor, captured by the Autons in “Rose”. (Image: BBC)

Turns out it wasn’t just a prequel to “Rose”, the episode that kicked off Doctor Who’s revival 15 years ago last night, that former showrunner Russell T. Davies shared to celebrate the anniversary live-tweet/rewatch fun. In a surprise move, he also dropped a follow up that dived into the plastic villains’ next moves and their motivations.

Performed by The Stranger and Medici’s Jacob Dudman, “Revenge of the Nestene” sees Davies pick up immediately after the seeming destruction of the Nestene Consciousness in the climax of “Rose”, undone by the vial of anti-plastic the Doctor had brought to the party. Turns out, at least part of the Nestene, the sentient plastic being that controlled all the Autons in their rampage across London’s shops, survived, worming its way out of the underground lair beneath the London Eye on a quest to try and track down the meddling Time Lord and Human that stopped its plans.

The story is fascinating not just for the added nuance it gives to the Autons, but for how Davies dives into the species’ backstory. The brief tale explores not only Nestene society, but how its homeworld was ravaged by the Time War—right down to how that even worked, given the Time War was fought across different realities and timelines. There’s even a cheeky implication that the Conciousness used the last of its duplication abilities to transform itself into a duplicate of a certain U.K. politician...it’s classic Davies-style Who, through and through!

It’s a really intriguing slice of Doctor Who history, and a perfect treat to cap off last night’s anniversary celebrations. If you’d prefer to read the short story instead of watch Dudman perform it, you can check out the full thing on Davies’ Instagram account.

Trending Stories Right Now

clips english tag-geek-out language words

The Longest Word In English Takes At Least 2 Hours To Say

The longest word in English has 189,819 letters and would take you about two hours to mumble through. Seriously. It's the chemical name of Titin (or connectin), a giant protein "that functions as a molecular spring which is responsible for the passive elasticity of muscle." If it's your thing, you can listen to a guy pronounce the whole damn word.
california cdc coronavirus covid-19 health-insurance los-angeles louisiana new-york r-rex-parris teens

Teen Who Died Of Covid-19 Was Denied Treatment Because He Didn't Have Heath Insurance

A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County who became the first teen believed to have died from complications with covid-19 in the U.S. was denied treatment at an urgent care clinic because he didn’t have health insurance, according to R. Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, California. Roughly 27.5 million Americans—8.5 per cent of the population—don’t have health insurance based on the latest government figures.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles