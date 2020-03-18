The 2021 Genesis G70 Is Sticking With The Manual Option

Samsung's Z-Flip Just Screwed Motorola And Huawei On Price

Photo: Genesis

The 2021 Genesis G70 will continue to be a saviour to (a few) enthusiasts during these trying times. In an age where manual cars are going extinct left and right, the next-gen G70 is sticking with its manual offering. It’ll be paired with the base engine, but that’s not at all a bad thing.

Word comes from Motor Trend, which had a look at at the EPA’s fuel-economy data and reported that though the upcoming 2021 model won’t get the turbocharged 2.5-litre engine from the Genesis GV80 crossover, it’ll keep the manual option that’s paired to the turbocharged 2.0-litre.

Screenshot: fueleconomy.gov

This is fine. When I drove the G70, I got to try both the rear-wheel drive 2.0-litre manual version as well as the twin-turbocharged V6 versions. By far, the base engine with the stick was the most fun. Weight off the nose was significant, giving the car a fresh and spirited feel. Sure, you’re sacrificing some speed and acceleration, but for fun. Fun is where it is.

I applaud Genesis again for putting a manual in the G70, even though the take-rate on manuals is depressingly low. It’s a handsome little sports sedan and it comes in nice colours. This should come as great news to the handful of you who are in the market for a sports sedan with three pedals.

