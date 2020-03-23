Tessa Thompson And Thandie Newton Talk The Growth Of Their Characters In Westworld Season 3

Tessa Thompson in Westworld. (Image: HBO)

The third season of Westworld is forcing everyone to change, to grow, and to explore what power they have and how best to use it. As the outside world joins the equation, everything just gets much more complicated.

That’s part of what Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson consider in a new featurette for Westworld’s third season. It’s the latest in a series of featurettes put out by HBO in which actors from the series pair up and talk about the progress their characters have made and how those experiences relate to the overall themes of the show.

I’ve been really impressed with these featurettes. All the performers on this show clearly put immense amounts of thought into their work, and seem to be deeply engaged with the ideas behind the show. Thompson and Newton are both compelling people to listen to, and I’m excited to see where their characters go next.

Westworld is currently in its third season, airing Sundays on HBO.