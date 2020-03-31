Every Tesla Charger In Australia So Far

As Tesla's have become increasingly popular in Australia over the last few years, the need for more chargers and superchargers around the country has increased. But you may not know they're there unless you know where to look. We can help with that.
Here is every Tesla charger currently up and running in Australia, broken down by state.
Tesla Supercharger Locations Australia
Superchargers are the quickest way to charge a Tesla up when you're on the road. But it's best not to rely on them entirely, because there still aren't that many of them across Australia.
Charging time will vary depending on your model and certain conditions but as a rough guideline it may take around 20 to 30 minutes to reach 50%, depending on how full the battery is to begin, and can take up to 75 minutes if you're charging to full.
It's worth noting that Tesla batteries charge faster the lower they are, so if you're in a hurry (taking how far you need to go before your next charge into consideration) you don't have to completely fill it.
Some Tesla models may get some Supercharging credits annually. After all credits have been used Supercharging costs $0.42 per kWh in Australia.
Charging history is automatically added to your Tesla account and it will show the amount of credits you have used and/or what you have been billed.
Tesla Superchargers New South Wales
- Bathurst
- Berry
- Broadway
- Coffs Harbour
- Cooma
- Dubbo
- Goulburn
- Gundagai
- Heatherbrae
- Knockrow
- Port Macquarie
- Sydney - coming soon
- Tamworth
- Tuggerah
Tesla Superchargers Victoria
- Ballarat
- Bendigo
- Euroa
- Hollydene
- Horsham
- Lakes Entrance - coming soon
- Mansfield - coming soon
- Richmond
- Torquay Great Ocean road - coming soon
- Traralgon - coming soon
- Warrnambool
- Wodonga
Tesla Superchargers Queensland
- Brisbane - coming soon
- Fortitude Valley
- Gold Coast
- Gympie - coming soon
- Toowoomba - coming soon
Tesla Superchargers South Australia
- Adelaide
- Clare Valley
- Keith
Tesla Superchargers Western Australia
- Eaton
- Perth - coming soon
Tesla Superchargers ACT
- Canberra - Majura Park
At the time of writing there were no Tesla Superchargers in the Northern Territory or Tasmania.
Tesla Destination Chargers Australia
Destination chargers are much slower than superchargers, so they're best used if you have the time to stay a the place for a few hours, or are able to charge overnight.
This is where the Tesla app is handy if you want to fill that time away from the car — it will let you know the progress of the charge and when it is done.
Again, exact charging time is going to depend on factors such as your make and model and how low the battery is.
Tesla Chargers New South Wales
- Albury - Atura Hotel Albury
- Armidale Region - Petersons Armidale Winery & Guesthouse
- Armidale - Quality Hotel Powerhouse Armidale
- Armidale - Armidale Motel-
- Auburn - Anna Wang
- Ballina - Quality Hotel Ballina Beach Resort
- Bankstown - The Highline Venue
- Batesman Bay - Batemans Bay Soldiers Club
- Bathurst - Abercrombie House
- Bathurst - Armada Bathurst
- Baulkham Hills - Stockland Baulkham Hills
- Bermagui - The Anchorage
- Berrara - Berrara Beach Holiday Chalets
- Berrima - Bendooley Estate
- Berry - Silos Estate Berry
- Bodalla - Bodalla Dairy Shed and Cheese Factory
- Bondi - Pacific Bondi Beach
- Borrodell - Borrodell Vineyard
- Bourke - Bourke Riverside Motel
- Bowral - Biota Dining
- Bowral - Bowral Designer Home
- Broke - Glenguin Estate & Vineyard
- Broke - Wollombi Estate
- Broken Hill - Emaroo Tramway Terrace
- Brookvale - Westfield Warringah Mall
- Broulee - The Bower at Broulee
- Broulee - The Lodge Broulee Motel
- Brunswick Heads - Brunswick River Inn
- Bundanoon - Airbnb Bundanoon
- Bungendore - The Carrington Inn
- Byron Bay - Beach Suites Byron Bay
- Burradoo - Craigiervar
- Burrawang - Sirmione - Burrawang
- Byron Bay - Jim's Beach House
- Byron Bay - Byron at Byron Resort and Spa
- Byron Bay - Bay Lane Penthouse - Entry via Bay Lane
- Byron Bay - Beach Suites Byron Bay
- Byron Bay - Byron Cove Beach House
- Byron Bay - McTavish Surf
- Cammeray - Stockland Cammeray
- Campbelltown - Macarthur Square Shopping Centre
- Canowindra - Everview Luxury Retreat
- Castle Hill - Castle Hill Towers Red Car Park B1 Row 7
- Castle Hill - The Hills Lodge
- Casuarina - Beach House on She-Oak
- Charlestown - Best Western PLUS Apollo International
- Chatswood - Westfield Chatswood Car Park
- Cherrybrook - Cherrybrook Village Basement Carpark
- Coffs Harbour - Parks Beach Resort Hotel
- Coffs Harbour - The Observatory Holiday Apartments
- Coogee - Crowne Plaza Coogee
- Coolangatta - Mountain Ridge Wines
- Cowra - Cowra Council
- Dee Why - Northern Beaches Carpark Level B2, PCYC Carpark
- Diamond Beach - Seafarers Diamond Beach
- Diamond Beach - Sea Horse Diamond Beach
- Drummoyne - Birkenhead Point Outlet Centre
- Dubbo - Best Western Bluegum Motel
- Dubbo- Akuna Motor Inn & Apartments
- Dubbo- Orana Motel
- East Maitland - Stockland Green Hills
- Eastern Creek - Alpha Hotel Eastern Creek
- Eastern Creek - Sydney Motorsports Park
- Emu Plains - Braemar Lodge & Spa
- Erina - Erina Fair
- Forbes - Airbnb Forbes Girragirra Retreat
- Forbes - Country Mile Motor Inn
- Forest Lodge - Tramsheds Harold Park - Top Carpark Near Entry
- Freshwater - Harbord Diggers
- Glen Innes - Glen Innes Visitor Information Center
- Glendale - Stockland Glendale
- Glenfield Park - Quality Hotel Rules Club Wagga
- Goulburn - Best Western Plus Goulburn
- Grafton - Fitzroy Motel Inn
- Gundaroo - Petrichor Farm
- Gunnedah - Mackellar Motel
- Guyong - Cadogan Country House
- Hanwood - Mino + Co Wines Cellar Door
- Haymarket - Novotel Sydney Central
- Haymarket - Market City
- Homebush West - Sydney Markets
- Howlong - Howlong Golf Resort
- Huskisson - Sea Mist Jervis Bay
- Jamberoo - Terragong 1858 Bed & Breakfast
- Jaspers Brush - Haven at Berry Holiday Cottages
- Jesmond - Stockland Jesmond
- Jindabyne - The Panorama Jindabyne
- Jindabayne - Rydges Horizon Snowy Mountains
- Joadja - Joadja Historic Site & Distillery
- Junee - The Crossing Motel
- Kandos - Kandos Museum
- Kangaroo Valley - Moosewood Kangaroo Valley Air BnB
- Kangaroo Valley - Banksia Park Cottages
- Katoomba- Scenic World Katoomba
- Kensington - Supa Centa Moore Park Lower ground car park
- Kiama - Bella K
- Killcare Heights - Bells at Killcare Boutique Hotel
- Kirribilli - Glenferrie Lodge Kirribilli
- Kogarah - Kogarah Town Centre
- Kulnura - Noonaweena
- Lakehaven - Lakehaven Castle Cottage
- Lake Crackenback - Lake Crackenback Resort
- Leura - Bethany Manor
- Lismore - Lismore Bounty Motel
- Long Jetty - Ibis Styles The Entrance
- Lovedale - Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley
- Macksville - Mandarin Motel
- Macquarie Park - Eden Gardens Sydney
- Magenta - Pullman Magenta Shores Resort
- Main Arm - Altitude 261
- Maryland - Curlew Retreat
- Mascot - Sydney Airport Qantas Valet
- Mascot - Park on King
- Mayfield - The Gateway Inn Newcastle
- Merimbula - The Coast Resort Merimbula
- Merimbula - Albacore Apartments
- Merrylands - Stockland Merrylands
- Milton Park - Milton Park Country House
- Miranda - Westfield Miranda
- Mittagong - The Fitzroy Inn
- Moama - Comfort Resort Echuca Moame
- Mollymook - Mollymook Surfbeach Motel
- Mollymook - Mollymook Beach House
- Mollymook - Bannisters Pavilion
- Mollymook - Seascape Motel
- Mollymook - Bannisters by the Sea
- Moree - Baths Motel
- Moss Vale - Old Nunnery B&B
- Mount Adrah - Hillview Farmstay
- Mount View - Briar Ridge Vineyard
- Mount View - Savannah Estate
- Mount View - Petersons Wines
- Mudgee - Blue Wren Wines
- Mudgee - Mudgee Information Centre
- Mudgee - Petersons Wines
- Mudgee - Lowe Wines and The Zin House
- Mudgee - Winning Post Motor Inn
- Murrumbateman - Shaw Vineyard Estate
- Nambucca Heads - Nambucca Plaza Shopping Centre
- Narara - Gosford Inn Motel
- Narooma - Anchors Aweigh Narooma
- Nelson Bay - The Nelson Resort
- New Lambton - Executive Inn
- Newcastle - Rydges Newcastle
- Newcastle - Novotel Newcastle Beach
- North Sydney Greenwood Plaza
- Oberon - Oberon Visitor Information Centre
- Orange - Simply Nile Cafe
- Orange - Borrodell Vineyard Accommodation
- Orange - Dragonfly Cottages
- Orange - Heifer Station Wines
- Orange - Highland Heritage Estate
- Orange - Ross Hill Wines
- Orange - Sisters Rock Restaurant
- Orange - Town Square Motel Orang
- Peak Hill - Peak Hill Caravan Park
- Perisher Valley - The Man From Snowy River Hotel Perisher
- Pokolbin - Hunter Valley Resort
- Pokolbin - Hunter Valley Cooperage B&B
- Pokolbin - The Longhouse Pokolbin
- Pokolbin - Kirkton Park Hunter Valley
- Pokolbin - Oakvale Wines
- Pokolbin - Peterson House
- Pokolbin - Dogwood
- Pokolbin - Tamburlaine Wines
- Pokolbin - Brokenwood Wines
- Pokolbin - Spicers Hunter Valley
- Pokolbin - Spicers Vineyard Estate
- Pokolbin - Tamburlaine Wines
- Port Macquarie - Aston Hill Motor Lodge
- Port Macquarie - Koala Tree Motel
- Port Macquarie - The Observatory
- Port Macquarie - Ana Mandara Luxury Bed & Breakfast
- Port Macquarie - Sails resort
- Prospect - Atura Blacktown
- Queanbeyan West - Chris Gracik
- Rhodes - Rhodes Waterside Level P3
- Ropes Crossing - Ropes Crossing Village Shopping Centre
- Rouse Hill - Rouse Hill Town Centre
- Sanctuary Point - House Sanctuary Point
- Sandy Flat - Donegal Horse and Farmstay
- Scone - Portman House
- Shellharbour - Stockland
- Shoalhaven Heads - Bangalay Luxury Villas
- Soldiers Point - Bannisters Port Stephens
- Soldiers Point - Soldiers Point Marina
- South Murwillumbah - Gallery Motel
- Stanhope Gardens - Aldi Mall Carpark
- Stanwell Tops - Tumbling Waters Retreat
- Sydney - Bankstown Sports Clubk
- Sydney - Pullman Sydney Hyde Park
- Sydney - Sheraton on the Park
- Sydney - Pier One Sydney Harbour
- Sydney - Intercontinental Sydney
- Sydney - The Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney
- Sydney - Park Hyatt Sydney
- Sydney - The Langham Hotel Sydney
- Sydney - Secure Parking at the Hilton
- Sydney - Broadway Shopping Centre Level B2
- Sydney - Westfield Sydney Central Plaza Valet Parking
- Sydney - Pacific Bondi Beach
- Sydney Queen Victoria Building Valet Parking
- Sydney Olympic Park - P1 Car Park Level 2
- Tamworth - CH Boutique Hotel
- Tamworth - The Quality Hotel PowerHouse
- Taree - Alabaster Motor Inn
- Tenterfield - Settlers Motor Inn
- Tenterfield - Old Council Chambers Luxury Accommodation/li>
- Tenterfield - Glenrock Gardens/li>
- Terrigal - Terrigal Crowne Plaza
- Terry Hills - Hills Flower Market
- Thredbo - Alpine Hotel
- Thredbo - Cedar Creek 3
- Toowoon Bay - Kim's Beachside Retreat
- Tumut - Elm Cottage<
- Tumut - Tumut River Brewing Co
- Tweed Heads - Tweed Heads Vegas Motel
- Uki - Gymea Eco Retreat & Spa
- Ulladulla - Harbour View Apartment
- Vacy - Cabins in the Clouds
- Wagga Wagga - Valet Park and Fly Wagga Airport
- Wagga Wagga - Thirsty Crow Brewery
- Wallsend - Stockland Wallsend
- Warwick Farm - The William Inglis Hotel
- Wentworth Point - Marina Square Shopping Centre
- Wentworthville - Belhaven Manor
- Wetherill Park - Stockland
- Windsor - Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley
- Wolgan Valley - Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley
- Wollombi - Wild Edge Retreat
- Wooli - Riptide Wooli
- Woolloomooloo - Ovolo Woolloomooloo</li?
- Zetland - East Village Level P2
Australian Capital Territory
- Barton - Hotel Kurrajong
- Barton - Hotel Realm Canberra
- Braddon - Mode 3 (Ground Level Car Park)
- Braddon - Capital Executive Apartments
- Chisholm - Chisholm Village Shopping Centre
- Canberra - Crowne Plaza Canberra
- Canberra - Hyatt Hotel Canberra
- Canberra - Majura Park Shopping Centre
- Canberra - QT Hotel Canberra
- Canberra - Secure Parking Canberra Centre L1
- Lyneham - Thoroughbred Park Canberra
Tesla Chargers Victoria
- Alberton - Airbnb Port Albert
- Albert Park - Pullman Albert Park
- Apollo Bay - Best Western Apollo Bay Motel
- Apollo Bay - Great Ocean Road Brewhouse
- Ararat - Ararat Library
- Bairnsdale - Riversleigh Bairnsdale
- Bairnsdale - Bairnsdale International
- Ballarat - Sovereign Hill Museums Association
- Ballarat - Craig's Royal Hotel
- Bangholme - White & Yolk
- Barongarook - Otway Estate
- Beechworth - Golden Heritage Motor Inn
- Beechworth - Haldon Estate Wines
- Beechworth - Beechworth Cider
- Belmont - Barwon Valley Lodge
- Bendigo - Bendigo Big 4 Caravan Park
- Bendigo - City Centre Motel Bendigo
- Bendigo - The Good Loaf
- Bendigo - Alexandra Place
- Bendigo - Central Deborah Motek
- Berwick - Beaconsfied Dental
- Bridgewater-on-Loddon - Bridgewater Motel
- Bright - Mister Brightside
- Camberwell - Camberwell Shopping Centre
- Cape Schanck - RACV Cape Schanck Resort
- Carlton - Arrow on Swanston
- Chadstone - Chadstone Shopping Centre
- Churchill - Churchill Hotel
- Colac - Colac Plaza.
- Court - Aalborg Bright
- Daylesford - Bilson's Landing
- Daylesford - Lake House
- Daylesford - King's Cottage
- Derrimut - Lincraft
- Dinner Plain - Rundells Alpine Lodge
- Dixons Creek - De Bortoli Wines Dixons Creek
- Docklands - Harbourtown Shopping Centre
- Doncaster - Westfield Doncaster Valet
- Doncaster East - Stockland The Pines
- Dookie - Tallis Wine Company
- Dunolly - Dunollym Golden Traingle Motel
- East Colac - Otway Gate Motel
- East Melbourne - Pullman Melbourne On The Park
- Echuca - Pevensey Motor Lodge
- Eildon - Eildon Boat Club
- Epping - Pacific Epping Shopping Centre
- Essendon Airport - Jet City Essendon Airport
- Eumemmerring - Atura Dandenong
- Euroa - Castle Creek Motor Inn
- Falls Creek - Falls Creek resorts
- Fernihurst - Cathcart Farm
- Fish Creek - Fish Creek Hotel
- Flinders - Flinders Hotel
- Freshwater Creek - The Farmer's Place
- Freshwater Creek - Mayfield Park
- Geelong - Vue Apartments Geelong
- Gipsy Point - Gipsy Point Lakeside
- Glen Iris - Stockland Tooronga
- Golden Square - Golden Square Motor Inn
- Harrietville - Harrietville Hotel Motel
- Healesville - RACV Healesville Country Club
- Hepburn- Clifftop at Hepburn
- Horsham - Horsham International Hotel
- Inverloch - Big4 Inverloch Holiday Park
- Inverloch - RACV Inverloch Resort
- Jan Juc - RACV Torquay Resort
- Johanna - Rotten Point House
- Kennington - Kennington Village Shopping Centre
- Killingworth - Killingworth Hill Cafe
- Kyneton - Hat'itude on Piper
- Kyneton - The Tipsy Rabbit
- Kyneton - Circa 1860
- Kyneton - Source Dining
- Lakes Entrance - Central Hotel and Motel
- Lakes Entrance - Prime Pet Friendly Tourist Park
- Leongatha - Leongatha Motel
- Lyonville - Radio Springs Hotel
- Mansfield - Delatite Wines
- Marlo - Marlo Hotel
- Marysville - Vibe Hotel Marysville
- Melbourne - RACV City Club Melbourne
- Melbourne - Sofitel Melbourne On Collins
- Melbourne - Alto Hotel on Bourke
- Melbourne - QT Melbourne
- Melbourne - Melbourne Marriott Hotel
- Melbourne - Grand Hyatt Melbourne
- Melbourne - Crown Metropol Southbank
- Melbourne - Secure Parking LG
- Melbourne - Secure Parking L1, L3. L4
- Melbourne - GreenCo Parking
- Melbourne - 535 Little Lonsdale Street Flagstaff Car Park
- Merricks - Paradigm Hill Wines
- Merrijig - The Sebel Pinnacle Valley
- Metung - Metung Hotel
- Mildura - Mercure Hotel
- Mildura - Mildura Motor Inn
- Mitchellstown - Mitchelton Hotel
- Moonee Ponds - Moonee Ponds Central Level P2
- Mount Hotham - Lawlers Apartments
- Mount Hotham - Moritz Apartments
- Myrtleford - Gapsted Wines
- Narbethong - Black Spur Inn
- Newhaven - Island Bay Ranch
- Newhaven - The Cape Kitchen Phillip Island
- Olinda - Coonara Springs Restauarant
- Oxley - King River Cafe
- Phillip Island - Silverwater Resorts Phillip Island
- Phillip Island - Clifftop Accommodation Phillip Island
- Point Cook - Stockland Point Cook
- Pomonal - Red Rock Olives
- Porepunkah - Feathertop Winery
- Portland - Quest Portland
- Portland - The Richmond Henty Hotel
- Port Fairy - Central Motel
- Queenscliff - Queenscliff Brewhouse
- Red Hill - Eldridge Estate
- Richmond - Amora Hotel Riverwalk Richmond
- Ringwood - Eastland Shopping Centre
- Rosebud - Amberlee Holiday Homes & Accommodation
- Rutherglen - Wine Village Motor Inn
- Rutherglen - Scion Vineyard & Winery
- Rye - One Four Nelson
- Sale - Mansi On Raymond
- Sale - The Criterion Hotel
- Sandy Point - Sunshine Rise Beach House
- Sassafras - Proserpina Bakery Sassafras
- Sea Lake - Sea Lake Motel
- South Yarra - The Olsen Hotel
- Southbank - Crown Metropol Melbourne
- St Kilda - The Prince Hotel
- Swan Hill - Swan Hill Council
- Taradale - Church Road Winery
- Taylors Lake - Watergardens Town Centre
- Traralgon - Stockland
- Tullamarine - Qantas Valet Parking
- Wahgunyah - All Saints Estate
- Wandiligong - The Dacha
- Wangaratta - Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway
- Warburton - Warburton Holiday Park
- Warrnambool - Lady Bay Resort
- Warrnambool - City Central Motel & Apartments
- Warrnambool - Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs
- Warrnambool - Warrnambool Council
- Whitfield - Dal Zotto Wines
- Williamstowns - The Botanic Apartments
- Wye - Horizons
Tesla Chargers Queensland
- Agnes Water - Escape 1770
- Airlie Beach - Coral Sea Resort
- Austinville - Gold Coast tree Houses
- Ballandean - Hidden Creek Winery
- Barcaldine - Barcaldine Country Motor Inn
- Beerwah - Australia Zoo
- Benowa - RACV Royal Pines Resort
- Brendale - Eatons Hill Village Shopping Centre
- Brisbane - W Brisbane Hotel
- Brisbane - Secure Parking - QueensPlaza L2
- Brisbane - Hotel Grand Chancellor Brisbane
- Brisbane - Hotel Sofitel Brisbane
- Brisbane - Rydges South Bank
- Brisbane - Next Hotel Brisbane
- Brisbane - Wintergarden Secure Parking L4
- Brisbane - Post Office Square Secure Parking L1
- Brisbane Airport - Qantas Valet Parking
- Broadbeach - Hi Ho Beach Apartments
- Brookwater - Brookwater Golf Course
- Buddina - Kawana Shoppingworld - Mezzanine Level
- Bundaberg - Econo Lodge Park Lane
- Burleigh Heads - Burleigh Mediterranean Resort
- Burleigh Waters - Stockland Burleigh Heads
- Cairns - Pullman Cairns International
- Cairns - Cairns Sheridan Hotel
- Cairns - Crystalbrook Collection Riley
- Cairns - Pullman Reef Hotel Casino
- Caloundra - Stockland Caloundra
- Canungra - O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat
- Capalaba - REA Solar
- Chermside - The Chermside Apartments
- Childers - Lake Redbrook Retreat Queensland
- Cleveland - Stockland Cleveland Shopping Centre
- Coolangatta - Nirvana By The Sea
- Coombabah - Southport Airport
- Currajong - Mercure Townsville
- Earlville - Stockland Cairns Shopping Centre
- East Mackay - Potter's Oceanside Motel
- Eatons Hill - Eatons Hill Retreat
- Eatons Hill - Eatons Hill Hotels
- Emerald - Comfort Inn Midlander Emerald
- Fig Tree Pocket - Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary
- Fortitude Valley - Ovolo The Valley
- Gatton - Room Motels Gatton
- Gatton - The University of Queensland - Gatton Campus
- Gladstone-City - Harbour Lodge Motel
- Glen Aplin - Glen Aplin Gardens B&B
- Gold Coast - QT Hotel Gold Coast
- Granschester - Spicers Hidden Valley
- Gympie - Room Motels
- Hamilton - Eat Street Northshore
- Helensvale - Gold Coast Holiday Park & Motel
- Herne Hill - Mondo Nougat
- Hervey Bay - Grand Mercure Allegra Hervey Bay
- Hervey Bay - Stockland Hervey Bay
- Hope Island - Hope Island Marketplace Basement Parking/li>
- Ipswich - 88 Limestone St
- Isle of Capri - Capri on Via Roma
- Kangaroo Point - The Point Brisbane
- Kangaroo Point - Kangaroo Point Car Park
- Kelvin Grove - Quest Kelvin Grove Apartment Hotel
- Kingaroy - Room Motels
- Lake Moogerah - Moogerah Lake Houses 5,7 and 11
- Loganholme - Hyperdome Shopping Centre L1
- Lutwyche - Zoe's House
- Main Beach - Palazzo Versace
- Maleny - Spicers Tamarind Retreat
- Maleny - Maleny Botanic Gardens
- Montville - Montville Oceanview Cottages
- Mooloolaba - Spinnaker Quays
- Mooloolaba - Mirra Chana on the Spit
- Mooloolaba - Pier 33 Mooloolaba
- Mount Cotton - Sirromet Wines
- Mutarnee - Frosty Mango
- Noosa Heads - RACV Noosa Resort
- Noosa Head - Sofitel Noosa
- Noosa Heads - Airbnb Noosa Heads
- Noosa North Short - Beach Road Holiday Homes
- Noosaville - neads of Noosa Brewing Co
- North Lakes - North Lakes Hotel
- North Rockhampton - Stockland Rockhampton
- Parkhurst - Kortes Resort
- Pinbarren/Noosa - Noosa Avalon Farm Eco Cottages
- Port Douglas - Port Douglas QT
- Rockhampton - Rockhampton Car Park
- Rockhampton - best western Plus The Stirling
- Roma - Roma Explorer Inn
- Runaway Bay - Runaway Bay Marina
- Sanctuary Cove
- Sandstone Point - Panorama Villa
- Spring Hill - Ovolo Incholm
- Springfield Central - Orion Springfield Central Lower G North Carpark
- St Lucia - The University of Queensland
- Sunshine Beach - Bezch House on Surfside
- Surfers Paradise - Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise
- Surfers Paradise - Hilton
- Surfers Paradise - Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa
- Tin Can Bay - Sandcastle Motel
- Toombul - Toombul Shopping Centre
- Toowoomba - Altitude Motel and Apartments
- Toowoomba - Walton Stores
- Upper Coomera - H Harvey Prestige Body Shop
- Warwick - City View Motel Warwick
- Werribee - Pacific Werribee Shopping Centre
- West Bundaberg - Stockland Bundaberg
- West Gladstone - Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre
- Wyberba - Girraween Environmental Lodge
Tesla Chargers South Australia
- Adelaide - Comfort Hotel Adelaide Riviera
- Adelaide - Majestic Roof Garden Hotel
- Adelaide - Hotel Grand Chancellor Adelaide on Hindley
- Adelaide - Miller Apartments
- Adelaide - Stamford Plaza Adelaide
- Adelaide Airport - Qantas Valet Parking
- Arno Bay - Arno Bay Hotel Motel
- Birdwood - National Motor Museum
- Cadell - Caudo Vineyards
- Ceduna - Ceduna East West Motel
- Clare - Clare Country Club
- Clare - Clare Valley Motel
- Clare - Mr. Mick Cellar Door & Kitchen
- Coober Pedy - Desert Cave Hotel
- Coober Pedy - BIG4 Stuart Range Outback Resort
- Flaxman Valley - Flaxman Wines
- Fullarton - Hurley's Arkaba Hotel
- Glenelg - Stamford Grand Adelaide
- Glenside - Burnside Village
- Goolwa - Goolwa Visitor Information Centre
- Greenock - Ballycroft Vineyard and Cellars
- Gumeracha - Unico Zelo
- Gumeracha - Applewood Distillery
- Island Beach Kangaroo Island - Island Beach Lodge
- Island Beach Kangaroo Island - Malibu Lodge
- Jamestown - Railway Hotel Motel Jamestown
- Jamestown - Northern Areas Council Jamestown
- Kangaroo Island - Lifetime Private Retreats Cliff House
- Kangaroo Island - Lifetime Private Retreats Sky House
- Kapunda - Kapunda Town Centre Public Car Park
- Keith - Keith Motor Inn
- Kolan - Platypus Park Riverside Retreat
- Langhorne Creek - Bremerton Wines
- Loxton - East Terrace Library & Visitor Centre /li>
- Lyndoch - Barossa Pavilions
- Lyndoch - Chateau Yaldara
- Maitland - Barley Stacks Winery
- Marananga - The Louise and Appellation
- McLaren Vale - McLaren Vale Motel & Apartments
- McLaren Vale - Chapel Hill Winery
- McLaren Vale - Maxwell of McLaren Vale
- McLaren Vale - Fox Creek Wines
- Melrose - Under the Mount
- Mount Benson - Cape Jaffa Wines
- Mount Gambier - Comfort Inn Silver Birch
- Mount Gambier - Lakes Resort
- Myponga - Myponga Hall
- Nuriootpa - Elderton Wines
- Nuriootpa - Big4 Barossa Tourist Park
- Nuriootpa - Vine Court Barossa
- Nuriootpa - Vine Inn Barossa
- Padthaway - Padthaway Caravan Park
- Paringa - The Frames
- Penola - Raidis Estate Coonawarra
- Point Turton - Point Turton Caravan Park LuxePods
- Port Augusta - Majestic Oasis Apartments
- Port Augusta - Standpipe Motel
- Port Broughton - Barunga West Council
- Port Lincoln - Bay 10 Accommodation
- Port Lincoln - Beer Garden Brewing
- Quorn - Great Northern Lodge
- Robe - Guichen Bay Motel
- Robe - Caledonian Inn
- Stirling - The Organic Market & Cafe
- Sunlands - Waikerie Golf & Country Club
- Tonsley - Tonsley Innovation District
- Toowoon Bay - Commodore on the Park
- Tumby Bay - Modra's Apartments
- Victor Harbor - McCracken Country Club
- Victor Harbor - Grosvenor Gardens
- Waikerie - Rain Moth Gallery
- Waikerie - Waikerie Civic Centre
- Wallaroo - Wallaroo Marina Apartments
- Wallaroo - Wallaroo Holiday Park
- Whyalla - Best Western Alexander Motel
- Wirrina Cove - New Terry Hotel and Gold Resort
Tesla Chargers Western Australia
- Acton Park - Tree Chalets
- Albany - City of Albany Visitor's Centre
- Albany - Earl Street Apartments
- Albany - House on frederick
- Albany - The Sandalwood Cafe
- Albany - Albany Harbourside
- Albany - Mira Mar Retreat
- Albany - Beachside Apartments
- Albany - Country Comfort Amity Motel
- Alkimos - Alkimos Gateway Shopping Centre
- Amelup - The Lily Dutch Windmill
- Belmont - Country Comfort Inter City Hotel and Apartments
- Boorabbin - Koora Retreat Centre
- Bremer Bay - Bremer Bay Resort
- Bridgetown - Bridgetown Valley Lodge
- Broome - Cable Beach Club Resort Broome
- Broome - Eco Beach Wildnerness Retreat
- Busselton - Busselton Central Shopping Centre
- Carnarvon - Carnarvon Motel
- Carnarvon - Carnarvon Seachange Apartments
- Cervantes - Pinnacles Edge Resort
- Denmark - Chimes Spa Retreat
- East Perth - Crowne Plaza
- Esperance - Comfort Inn Bay of Isles
- Geraldton - The Gerald Apartment Hotel
- Geraldton - Belair Gardens Caravan Park Geraldton
- Geraldton - Ocean West Apartments Geraldton
- Gnarabup - Kilifi Beach House
- Gracetown - Gilgara Retreat
- Hazelmere - Trillion Trees
- Henley Brook - Edgecombe Brothers
- Herne Hill - Swan Settlers Market
- Hopetoun - Wavecrest Bar & Bistro
- Jerramungup Caravan Park Jerramungup
- Jurien Bay - Jurien Bay Tourist Park
- Kargoolie - The View On Hannans
- Karratha - The Ranges Karratha
- Kewdale - Kewdale Tavern
- Kojonup - Kojonup B&B
- Kojonup - Kojonup Retail Centre
- Kulin - Public Area Kulin
- Kulin - Caravan Park Kulin
- Lake Grace - Lake Grace Roadhouse & Accommodation
- Margaret River - Margaret River Tourist Park
- Margaret River - Lone Pine Cottage
- Margaret River - Voyager Estate
- Meadow - The Billabong Homestead Hotel
- Merredin - Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre
- Myalup - Myalup Beach Caravan Park/Indian Ocean Retreat
- Narrogin- Narrogin Motel
- Northcliffe - NorthCliffe Hotel
- Perth - Hyatt Regency Perth
- Perth - COMO The Treasury
- Perth - The Sebel West Perth
- Preston Beach - Footprints Resort
- Ravensthorpe - Ravensthorpe Caravan Park
- Riverton - Stockland Riverton
- Shark bay - Ocean Park
- Walpole - Nockolds Cottage Holiday Unit
- Walpole - Rest Point Caravan Park
- West Beach - Smith St Holiday House
- Williams - The Williams Woolshed
- Wilyabrup - Woodlands Wines
- Yallingup - Wills Domain Cellar Door & Restaurant
Tesla Chargers Tasmania
- Adventure Bay - Adventure Bay General Store
- Berriedale - Museum of Old and New Art
- Bronte Park - Highland Cabins Bronte Park
- Coles Bay - Saffire-freycine
- Coles Bay - Freycinet Lodge
- Cradle Mountain - Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village
- Cradle Mountain - Cradle Mountain Hotel
- Dover - Ashdowns of Dover Bed & Breakfast
- Eaglehawk Neck - Lufra Hotel
- Grove - Willie Smith's
- Heybridge - On The Beach Cottage
- Hobart - RACV/RACT Hobart Apartment Hotel
- Hobart - MACq 01 Hotel
- Hobart - Macquarie Point
- Kettering - The Cove
- Lake St Clair - Pumphouse Point
- Latrobe - House of Anvers
- Launceston - Colonial
- Launceston - Madiba House
- Launceston - Kennedy House
- Launceston - Stillwater Restaurant and Seven Rooms
- Port Arthur - McHenry Distillery
- Rocky Hills - Dragonfly Lodge
- Sheffield - The Stables
- Sheffield - The Vale Farmstay and Airfield
- Sidmouth - Moores Hill Estate
- Strahan- Strahan Village Hotel
- Triabunna - Triabunna Cafe
- Waratah - Bischoff Hotel
- Wynyard - Coastal Pods Wynyard
Tesla Chargers Northern Territory
- Alice Springs - Crown Plaza
- Alice Springs - Elkira Court Motel
- Darwin - Darwin City Edge Resort
- Darwin - Darwin Waterfront
- Eaton - Darwin International Airport
- The Gardens - The Avenue
If you're looking for an exact address or map for any of the above, you can find chargers here and superchargers here.
This is an ongoing list, so let us know if here is a new one we have missed