Teaser Shows Possible Electric Chevy Camaro And It's Graciously Not A Crossover

Screenshot: GM

I’m still not convinced the new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E looks good enough to carry that name, but it makes sense to brand a new electric crossover that way if you want to sell a lot of them. Now it looks like GM may be following up with an electric Chevy Camaro, and it’s graciously still an actual sports car.

It’s been a big week for the future of General Motors, after the company announced a slew of future Hummer, Cadillac, Buick and Chevy electric vehicles. While the Camaro wasn’t outright named as one of them, a teaser video showing off silhouettes of upcoming cars sure looks like one, as spotted by the Hummerchat forums (via Road & Track).

Photo: Chevy

The video flashes through a pickup truck, a fastback, a van, and it also shows what’s clearly a two-door sports car. The obvious assumption is that it’s obviously a new electric Camaro, given the Camaro’s lagging sales behind the Mustang and Dodge Challenger and considering the Mustang has already moved into the EV market.

We may have seen this car before, under a sheet in photos back when GM announced plans for at least 20 new EVs back in 2017. While it was speculated to either be a Corvette or Camaro, the Corvette has since gone mid-engine and the proportions definitely read more Camaro.

Photo: GM

Here’s a clue that makes it seem even more likely, from Road & Track:

In 2018, the company moved longtime Camaro boss Al Oppenheiser to spearhead GM’s EV division. It’s planning on introducing at least 20 new EVs by 2023—the same year the current-generation Camaro is rumoured to die off.﻿

Plus, there’s already been an electric Camaro. Well, a couple. There’s the first all-electric drift car for Formula Drift’s Pro class from Napoleon Motorsports, and there’s also the Chevy eCOPO Camaro drag racer.

I’ve already blogged about why pushing the Camaro EV and not the Corvette is the right move, so I’ll spare you, but I am genuinely excited to see how GM tackles the challenge of making a muscle car feel like a muscle car without any noise.