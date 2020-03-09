Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Teaser Shows Possible Electric Chevy Camaro And It's Graciously Not A Crossover

Screenshot: GM

I’m still not convinced the new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E looks good enough to carry that name, but it makes sense to brand a new electric crossover that way if you want to sell a lot of them. Now it looks like GM may be following up with an electric Chevy Camaro, and it’s graciously still an actual sports car.

It’s been a big week for the future of General Motors, after the company announced a slew of future Hummer, Cadillac, Buick and Chevy electric vehicles. While the Camaro wasn’t outright named as one of them, a teaser video showing off silhouettes of upcoming cars sure looks like one, as spotted by the Hummerchat forums (via Road & Track).

Photo: Chevy

The video flashes through a pickup truck, a fastback, a van, and it also shows what’s clearly a two-door sports car. The obvious assumption is that it’s obviously a new electric Camaro, given the Camaro’s lagging sales behind the Mustang and Dodge Challenger and considering the Mustang has already moved into the EV market.

We may have seen this car before, under a sheet in photos back when GM announced plans for at least 20 new EVs back in 2017. While it was speculated to either be a Corvette or Camaro, the Corvette has since gone mid-engine and the proportions definitely read more Camaro.

Photo: GM

Here’s a clue that makes it seem even more likely, from Road & Track:

In 2018, the company moved longtime Camaro boss Al Oppenheiser to spearhead GM’s EV division. It’s planning on introducing at least 20 new EVs by 2023—the same year the current-generation Camaro is rumoured to die off.﻿

Plus, there’s already been an electric Camaro. Well, a couple. There’s the first all-electric drift car for Formula Drift’s Pro class from Napoleon Motorsports, and there’s also the Chevy eCOPO Camaro drag racer.

I’ve already blogged about why pushing the Camaro EV and not the Corvette is the right move, so I’ll spare you, but I am genuinely excited to see how GM tackles the challenge of making a muscle car feel like a muscle car without any noise.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles