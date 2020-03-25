15 Unique Board Games And RPGs For Families That Aren't Monopoly Or Trivial Pursuit

The Never-Ending Death Of Smart Home Gadgets

Lego Just Resurrected One Of Its Best Pirate Sets Of All Time

Study: Taking Cars Off The Road May Slow Coronavirus Spread

Image: AP Images

Smog is the natural enemy of humanity. The pollution created by transportation, shipping, and industry has been killing us slowly for decades, contributing to numerous respiratory diseases. And according to a new joint study from the universities of Bologna and Bari in Italy, smog may have been a contributing factor in the spread of COVID-19.

By latching on to PM 2.5 particles in a smoggy city, the coronavirus could float around in the air just waiting to be breathed in by an unsuspecting passerby. With a recent massive reduction in air pollution associated with the world’s population on lockdown, the virus is finding fewer particles in the air to latch onto, and the study posits it is slightly less easy to spread as a result.

Image: Getty Images

A recent UCLA study finds that the coronavirus is able to stay alive suspended in an aerosol, including smoggy air, for up to three hours. This corroborates the New England Journal of Medicine’s published findings, “SARS-CoV-2 remained viable in aerosols throughout the duration of our experiment (3 hours)”. If you were in a heavily polluted area for up to three hours after someone had coughed, you could have still contracted the virus from someone who had already vacated the premises. Or if it was borne on a light wind, perhaps even miles away from the original cough.

In addition to helping explain why the virus originally spread so quickly in mainland China, it also explains why it was so easily spread throughout the heavily industrial Po valley region. This may also explain the recent levelling off of new cases in the country. I am by no means attempting to belittle the efforts of China to contain the spread, but by going on a nearly country-wide lockdown, the reduction in pollution throughout the Asian continent is visibly evident.

According to data from NASA, air pollution levels have dropped by about a quarter over the course of February in China as coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities decreased activity, and drivers stayed off the roads.

As an asthmatic all my life, I’ve always been acutely aware of the changes in air quality. If we want to keep living on this planet (which is probably a good idea) then we need to start taking better care of it. Not only is better air quality good for us, and all of the flora and fauna of the world, it can also potentially reduce the spread of global-pandemic-level viral threat.

We have the technology to completely leave behind fossil fuels. Let’s all work toward making that a reality, and maybe the next massive virus will be contained before it gets out of control.

Trending Stories Right Now

black-seas-barracuda feature io9 lego nostalgia pirates pirates-of-barracuda-bay retro toys

Lego Just Resurrected One Of Its Best Pirate Sets Of All Time

If you had any interest in Lego in the early ‘90s, there is little doubt you owned the Black Seas Barracuda: the crown jewel of Lego’s original Pirates line that’s oft considered one of the best sets of all time. Thirty years later, the toymaker is finally reviving the ship with a new Pirates set inspired by a Lego fan’s creation.
consumer-tech do-you-own-anything-anymore dyson-360-eye feature tag-gadgets internet-of-things iot philips-hue planned-obsolescence smart-home sonos

The Never-Ending Death Of Smart Home Gadgets

I got my smart TV in early November 2016. It was a 50-inch Samsung—the largest size I could convince my then sceptical roommate to shell out for. We scored a modest deal. At roughly $US600 ($1,036) split between two poor millennials, it wasn’t half-bad. (Though, in retrospect, I should have waited until Black Friday.) It was, and I mean this in the most generous of terms, ok. The picture quality was alright. The Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now apps all worked. Screencasting was sometimes choppy but altogether fine. And then last year, I moved.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles