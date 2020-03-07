So You Have To Work From Home

Photo: Yasin AKGUL / AFP, Getty,Screenshot: Marina Galperina, Gizmodo

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Most of us, so far at least, are experiencing this ballooning catastrophe in the low-hum vibration that precedes any potential impending doom—the kind of energy buzz you get before a big storm hits mixed with the odd, dull nothingness of waiting. We scramble for something tangible—something we can do: wash your hands properly, don’t touch your face, buy canned food and toilet paper, check on your elderly loved ones and neighbours and ensure they’re stocked up with food, water, and medicine.

For those of us lucky enough to remain untouched the direct horrors of the outbreak, the most tangible mass disruptions are what we can’t, or shouldn’t, do. Don’t travel internationally, or perhaps don’t travel at all. Avoid crowds. Conferences and events—cancelled. Schools—closed. The University of Washington has closed its classrooms for more than 50,000 students in the state, which currently has the highest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and is going entirely remote. In what is likely to be one of the biggest shifts in workplace norms in recent history, companies in the state and elsewhere across the U.S. and the world are asking employees to work from home or closing their offices entirely.

While I am as clueless as anyone about our coronavirus future, I do at least have some perspective on working remotely, something I did almost exclusively for seven years before joining Gizmodo. Everyone’s situation is going to be different—some are going to love working from home, others are going need to get the fuck out of this apartment already. So I’m speaking only from personal experience, but I hope it’ll add some perspective as an increasing number of us hunker down and wait for this all to blow over. Here are some things I learned from my years working remotely.