Qantas Cancels All International Flights From Late March

What Is CVC And Why Is NBN Giving More Away For Free During Coronavirus Outbreak

12 Board Games And Tabletop RPGs You Can Play Alone While Social Distancing

Qantas Cancels All International Flights From Late March

qantas international flights cancelledImage: iStock

After announcing a 90 per cent international flight reduction earlier this week due to coronavirus, Qantas has now decided to cancel all flights leaving the country from the end of March. This will also include Jetstar flights.

While a few ad hoc may continue during this time, all scheduled international Qantas and Jetstar flights will be cancelled from the end of March. The suspension will be in place for at least two months.

"All regularly scheduled Qantas and Jetstar international flights from Australia will be suspended from end March until at least end May 2020. Some flights may continue in order to maintain key links, based on ongoing discussions with the Federal Government," said Qantas in a statement.

An exact date for when the suspension will begin is yet to be announced.

In addition to passengers, this move will have an enormous impact on the Qantas and Jetstar workforce. The airline has confirmed it will be standing down the majority of its 30,000 employees until at least the end of May.

"The reality is we'll have 150 aircrafts on the ground and sadly there's no work for most of our people. rather than lose the highly skilled employees who we'll need after this crisis passes, we are instead standing down two-thirs of our 30,000 employees until at least the end of May," said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce in a report to the ASX.

Qantas also stated that periods of leave without pay will be actioned for some employees.

"During the stand down, employees will be able to draw down on annual and long service leave and additional support mechanisms will be introduced, including leave at half pay and early access to long service leave. Employees with low leave balances at the start of the stand down will be able to access up to four weeks’ leave in advance of earning it. Unfortunately, periods of leave without pay for some employees are inevitable."

Qantas' Board and senior executives have increased their salary reductions to 100 per cent until at least the end of the current financial year. Management bonuses have also been cancelled.

Earlier this week Virgin Australia also announced the cancellation of all international flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Virgin To Cancel All International Flights And Reduce Domestic Flights By 50%

Virgin Australia will be suspending all international flights from March 30, as well as reducing its domestic flights by 50 per cent.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles