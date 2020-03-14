NBN's New 100 / 20 Plans Explained

Airports In The EU Devolve Into Chaos Over Trump's Inaccurate Covid-19 Address

Trump's COVID-19 Speech Was Full Of Lies That Had To Be Corrected Overnight

New Sci-Fi Short Film Asks Who Among Us Is Secretly A Westworld-Like Robot

Who indeed. (Image: Dust, YouTube)

Undercover robots are just like Hansel: They’re so hot right now. Who Among Us, a new short film from Dust, turns the Turing Test into a reality game show, where billions of people are trying to guess which contestant is actually a machine—learning uncomfortable truths about human nature along the way.

Directed by Rebecca Kahn and Abhishek Prasad, Who Among Us seems to take heavy inspiration from shows like Black Mirror and Westworld. It unfolds on a successful game show (of the same name) where six human contestants have been trying to suss out which one among them is a robot. It’s now the final episode, with two contestants remaining.

Everyone believes that Seven, who’s exhibiting odd behaviour, is the secret robot. But the twist is that every contestant, regardless of what they actually are, believes they are human. As the entire world turns against Seven, humiliating her to the point of a near-breakdown, even she starts to doubt herself. In a statement, the directors said they were interested in exploring the intersection of reality television, trauma, and exploited technology:

We wanted to explore how the media and groupthink can cause a person to doubt what they know to be true. Seven’s character goes through the trauma of gas-lighting, but on a public scale. Reality television specifically exploits and bends the truth in this way. We just extrapolated how that would play out in the future when bots like Siri and Alexa become nearly indistinguishable from humans. Wouldn’t there be a game show where contestants have to figure out who among them is the machine? The fascinating part is how open we are to untested technology, especially when it’s entertaining.

You can watch Who Among Us above, or check out more on Dust’s YouTube page.

Trending Stories Right Now

diy drake-anthony experiments gadgets hacks laser-pointers lasers styropyro

YouTuber Builds The World's Most Powerful Handheld Laser Pointer And It Can Instantly Melt Glass

The handheld laser pointers you can buy at office supplies stores are legally required to be no powerful than 0.005-watts, and most fall well below that threshold so they’re relatively safe to use. With that as a reference, you have a better understanding of just how terrifying this 100-watt handheld laser pointer really is.
censorship library minecraft reporters-without-borders

This Minecraft Library Provides A Platform For Censored Journalists

Today is World Day Against Cyber Censorship. Launched by Reporters Without Borders in 2008, its goal is to raise awareness of how various governments around the world are censoring free speech online, whether it’s by blocking keywords on social media, removing individual articles and blogs, or in extreme cases, jailing and executing those individuals. With the WHO officially declaring the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic, perhaps now is more important than ever to fight against government censorship—and one of the ways to do that is with Minecraft.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles