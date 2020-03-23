Melbourne Zoo Needs To Give This Viral Dancing Worker A Raise

Uber Pool Has Been Suspended In Australia

Last week two Victorian zoos began livestreaming some of their animals to make self isolation a little more bearable at home.

We didn't think things could get more wholesome, until an employee at Melbourne Zoo decided to put on a show for the live cam.

This true blue Aussie legend starts his performance by looking around, almost as if to see if he's alone. It kinda seems like he's about to do something dodgy until out of nowhere he produces a fan and begins dancing around for our viewing pleasure.

Twitter user Darienne Lake, who you might recognise from season 6 of Ru Paul's Drag Race, somehow managed to make this even better by adding Boney M's 'Rasputin' as the dance track.

The post has since gone viral, as has the popularity of this absolute hero.

This is the kind of heart-warming content we desperately need as businesses close and government websites crash due to the strain.

Sadly the zoo employee has not been giving his own permanent cam, but you can still check out the animals 24/7.

If you want to have your heart melted, you can watch livestreams of snow leopard cubs, penguins, giraffes and lions right here

