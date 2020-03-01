Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

James Gunn Shares A Personal Note As The Suicide Squad Wraps Primary Filming

The logo for The Suicide Squad. (Image: Warner Bros.)

For a sequel to a movie as widely disliked as Suicide Squad, production of The Suicide Squad has been watched fairly closely. This is largely due to James Gunn, who signed on to direct the film in the wake of his firing—and before his rehiring—by Disney.

Now, The Suicide Squad has finished filming, and Gunn took to Instagram to share an exceptionally personal note on its conclusion. It’s normal for directors to share notes like this, both as a form of regard to the cast and crew and also as publicity for the film. But they’re rarely so personal, or so tinged with tragedy.

In the note, Gunn reveals that two personal tragedies marred the production of the film. Two weeks before shooting started, his father died, and two weeks before it ended, his dog died. He then goes on to thank the cast and crew, saying that, despite the difficulty of the circumstances, it was “the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie.” The maxims about pain creating great art are, largely, kind of nonsense, but creation can be something to keep you moving in times of distress, and it’s good that Gunn was able to have such a positive creative experience.

With principle filming complete, The Suicide Squad still has a long way to go before release. It’s currently slated for August 6, 2021, with most of its ensemble, which includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Jennifer Holland, playing roles that are as of yet undisclosed.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles