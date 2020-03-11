Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Elon Musk Has A Dig At iPhone

Finally, A Wear OS Smartwatch I Don't Absolutely Hate

Hayao Miyazaki Apparently Doesn't Know What Streaming Services Are

Miyazaki attending a press event for his first 3D-CG animated short, Kemushi no Boro, in 2015. (Photo: Yoshikazu Tsuno, Getty Images)

Considering there’s now approximately 70 billion streaming services, I think not knowing about them is the thing I would like to most share in common with Hayao Miyazaki right now, instead of the, you know, incredible artistic and storytelling talent.

After years of refusal, Studio Ghibli made waves in recent months when it announced the lifting of a long-assumed ban on putting its legendary catalogue of animated movies on streaming platforms.

In the U.S., a landmark deal with Warner Bros. secured the Ghibli catalogue for its upcoming HBO Max platform, while globally outside of the U.S. and Japan, the last month has seen Netflix roll out a similar offering, bringing iconic films like Porco Rosso, My Neighbour Totoro, and Spirited Away to streaming or on digital storefronts for the very first time. But why now?

The answer, apparently, was rather simple: money.

Crunchyroll reports that, speaking to an audience at an event promoting a new book about Tokyo’s Ghibli Museum, The Story of Ghibli Museum, former Studio Ghibli president and current producer Toshio Suzuki revealed that Ghibli’s primary reason for finally relenting on allowing its catalogue to be streamed online was to “make money for film production,” adding that “Hayao Miyazaki is currently making a movie, but that takes a lot of time. And, of course, money.” By finally lifting the apparent ban, Ghibli can better secure its future.

Speaking of Miyazaki, however, Ghibli’s executives needed to approach the legendary director and receive his blessing to actually begin movement on these deals—a task made easier, according to Suzuki, by the fact Miyazaki doesn’t actually know what these platforms really are. “Miyazaki doesn’t know what streaming services are,” Suzuki told the audience. “He doesn’t use computers or smartphones.”

Meanwhile, Suzuki believes that original content on these platforms is the future for moviemaking, and could potentially be interested in exploring that potential at the studio. “It’s more likely that new films will be created for Netflix’s service,” Suzuki continued. “As a film creator, even though I think that cinemas and DVD’s are important [for a film release], I also think that [digital distribution] is important.”

Could we one day see a Ghibli film made exclusively for a streaming platform, whether it’s Netflix or someone else? Maybe, one day. Hopefully Miyazaki will have at least been told what they actually are by that point.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 flu sars-cov-2 science

Stop Comparing The New Coronavirus To The Flu

On Monday, President Donald Trump once again tried to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak that’s now hit over 100 countries and begun spreading within the U.S. He tweeted that the seasonal flu has killed over 37,000 Americans this winter—far more than the 22 deaths from COVID-19 that had been reported in the U.S. at the time of his tweet. Given that, he argued, life (and the economy) should carry on as usual.
alfa-romeo-4c audi bmw-m3 bugatti-veyron dodge dodge-hellcat dodge-viper ferrari ford-ecoboost ford-mustang-shelby-gt350 hellcat honda-civic-type-r hyundai-veloster-n infiniti infiniti-vc-t jalopnik lamborghini lexus-lfa mazda-skyactiv-x mclaren mercedes-amg mercedes-benz porsche-gt3-rs-40 srt-viper v10 v12 v8 volkswagen year-in-review

These Are The Greatest Engines Of The Last Decade

Time is but a social construct, but as we’ve all decided the 2010s are over, I guess a roundup of the best engines of the decade is in order. We’ve got V10s (duh, because it’s me writing this list), V12s, V8s and four-bangers galore.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles