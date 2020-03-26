My Weird Cat Taught Himself To Piss In The Toilet, And Showed Me The Meaning Of Life

These 19 Apps Will Help You Social Distance Without Feeling Isolated

15 Unique Board Games And RPGs For Families That Aren't Monopoly Or Trivial Pursuit

Guess What This Crazy-Arse Chassis Is From

Today feels like a good day for a goofy little challenge: see if you can figure out what car that deeply strange chassis up there comes from. Lots of body-on-chassis cars have some distinctive-looking chassis, though most are fairly generic ladder-frame-looking things. I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen one with a sort of gumdrop/teardrop shape like this, though.

There’s a lot of weirdness going on here, and I suspect that at least one visual detail will be the key to guessing what this is from, so I won’t mention that.

I will, however, mention the bonkers-looking rear suspension setup, though, because I clearly have been laboring under the mistaken illusion that you’d want your rear tires to be, you know, parallel.

Man, this is a strange setup. It reminds me sort of a lute, or a lyre, or one of those old, archaic stringed instruments I’ve seen in Renaissance paintings. That’s not normally what I’d associate with a car chassis, though.

Oh, wait, a snowshoe! That’s also something this reminds me of. Or a badminton racket frame.

It’s got double-wishbone suspension up front, which is nice, though that angled-arm rear suspension set up is just kind of making me feel crazy. Who sets up something like that? I mean, it must work basically fine, but it just feels so counterintuitive and wrong.

I’m also not certain where the fuel tank is, either. With a design as strange as this one, I wouldn’t be shocked to find out that the sun visors did double-duty as fuel tanks, though. I should make clear that’s not actually the case here, just so I don’t throw anyone off.

Anyone know what it is? The only clue I’ll give is that the body design I don’t feel really reflects just how insane the chassis looks.

Give up? Want to know what this weirdo is? Click here, then! But no cheating!

Trending Stories Right Now

air-pollution coronavirus covid-19 earther maps

Coronavirus Has Slashed Global Air Pollution, And This Interactive Map Shows How

The covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, grinding to a halt increasingly large geographic areas and portions of the economy in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.
bicentennial-man daybreakers dead-calm event-horizon in-the-mouth-of-madness io9 isaac-asimov john-carpenter jurassic-park jurassic-park-3 memoirs-of-an-invisible-man merlin omen-iii-the-final-conflict possession rick-and-morty sam-neill snow-white-a-tale-of-terror the-omen thor-ragnarok watch-it-nerds

A Tribute To Sam Neill's 13 Most Memorable Sci-Fi, Fantasy, And Horror Roles

Sam Neill doesn’t have a new movie out—Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t due until 2021—and it’s not his birthday or anything. We just really appreciate him (and his upbeat, animal-filled social media presence). We think you probably do, too, and now is as good a time as any to watch (or rewatch) some of his best films and television shows.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles