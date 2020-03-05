Doctor Who Could Lose 2 Companions This Holiday Season

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Times up for not one wanderer in the fourth dimension, but two. (Image: BBC)

The Sesame Street movie gets a wild premise. Lord of the Rings adds another mysterious major star. William Shatner says his time as Captain Kirk is well and truly over. Plus, The Flash upgrades another series regular and more footage from No Time to Die. To me, my Spoilers!

Sesame Street

Collider reports Chance the Rapper is now in talks to join Anne Hathaway in the Sesame Street movie. In the film, Big Bird and company are said to find themselves “mysteriously expelled from their neighbourhood” and lost on the mean streets of Manhattan. The puppets then “team up with plucky history show host, Sally Hawthorne, who’s on a quest to save her show and prove that Sesame Street actually exists.” Standing in the way, however, is an “evil” Mayor “with reasons of his own for keeping Sesame Street hidden from the world.”

Violent Night

Universal Pictures is moving forward with “an elevated Christmas thriller” titled Violent Night from Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The logline is currently under wraps. [Deadline]

Archenemy

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Joe Manganiello as “a hero from another dimension” who befriends “a young kid named Hamster” in Adam Egypt Mortimer’s latest, Archenemy.

No Time to Die

The latest TV spot includes a masked villain, a hidden submarine base, and Ana de Armas kicking a guy in the face.

Doctor Who

The Radio Times reports Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will depart the series in this year’s holiday special, Revolution of the Daleks. However, RT notes that the way Walsh and Cole will exit the series will leave the door for their characters, Graham and Ryan, to reappear in the series on a regular basis.

The Lord of the Rings

Maxim Baldry (who recently appeared in Doctor Who’sThe Haunting of Villa Diodati”) has joined the cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings in an undisclosed, but major lead role. [Deadline]

Star Trek: Picard

William Shatner stated on Twitter he believes Kirk’s story is “pretty well played out at this point” and will not reprise the character for either a future or current CBS/Amazon series.

The Flash

According to Deadline, Chester P. Runk actor Brandon McKnight will be promoted to series regular in the seventh season of The Flash.

Riverdale

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted Jughead is well and truly dead on Twitter. It’s Riverdale though, so, it’s more of an “or is he???” scenario.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

