Disneyland And Disney World Remain Open Despite Coronavirus, But Are Taking Extra Precautions

Disneyland has no plans to close due to coronavirus. (Photo: Joshua Sudock, Disneyland Resort)

Shanghai Disney remains closed. So does Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Sea, all because of the rapid spread of coronavirus. It has U.S. residents wondering: What about here?

Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida remain open as of this week with no sign of that changing. But the company is well aware of the dangers and is taking measures to make sure its parks are safe and healthy.

“As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests, and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks, said in a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter. “Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are welcoming guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies.”

The trade also reports that Hymel made it clear Disney parks are always very clean, “[pointing] out certain practices, which includes defined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas, access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers, and end-of-day sanitation procedures for restroom, kitchen, and other facilities.”

In addition, a source inside Disney Parks tells Gizmodo that cast members (the Disney name for employees) are being told to take all necessary precautions, such as frequent handwashing and staying home if they don’t feel well, but nothing out of the ordinary.

So the parks themselves will be safe, but what about the guests? One would assume Disney’s position could potentially change if the likelihood of infected guests entering increases. That seems possible especially since the number of cases is rising in the United States on a daily basis.

We’ll keep monitoring the situation at Disney theme parks and report back if anything changes.