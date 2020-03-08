How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Jabba, what a hunk. (Image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Recently, Diego Luna appeared on The Tonight Show with dread hosting machine Jimmy Fallon to promote Narcos: Mexico, but of course Fallon just wanted to talk Star Wars. As Luna is slated to star in a Cassian Andor-centric prequel to Rogue One, he has a lot going on but absolutely nothing he can talk about. Thus, most of the interview is various joking and dancing around the fact that, no, Luna really can’t say anything. Fallon even goes so far as to ask about the rumoured production name for the project, White Snake, which Luna doesn’t even seem to recognise.

But then Luna shares a story. A drama, really, of the struggles that come with revealing unsaid truths. Truths like: Jabba the Hutt. Sure would be interesting to touch him, yeah? Bet he’s packing some interesting textures up in that mob don snail body of his. Luna explains how, when on tour for movies with heavy spoilers like Rogue One, you’re pressed to find things to talk about, which led to him revealing his darkest curiosities about the physique of Jabba the Hutt.

It is a decision, Luna says, that he has come to regret. Because now no one will leave him alone about Jabba the Hutt. Fallon plays a series of clips of Luna being pressed to talk about Jabba in a number of interviews, and he explains how he now has a ton of Jabba memorabilia, and how people keep referencing the idea—that now he has gone from curious about Jabba to, in the eyes of the world, absolutely in love with Jabba the Hutt.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. But let the world know: Diego Luna is not in love with Jabba the Hutt. He just... he just kinda wants to touch him. And that’s valid.

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop mobile online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles