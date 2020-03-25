Details Of Six New Toyota Models Including Next-Gen 86 Sports Car May Have Just Leaked

2009 Toyota FT-86 Concept (Image: Toyota)

The next-generation Toyota 86 will allegedly get 255 horsepower and come next year, according to a leaked product plan that may have just revealed Toyota’s plans for the next two years.

Last month, Motor1 reported the next Toyota 86 sports car would debut next year, in 2021, with a 255 horsepower turbocharged engine. The leak was among a bevy of other insight into Toyota’s future, reportedly sourced from a leaked photo of a presentation at a recent dealer conference.

And it would now appear that photo, or a photo of the same or similar presentation, has leaked online itself. Here it is from AllCarNews on Instagram:

The image (on the second slide) shows a timeline of future product launches for Toyota. If the leak is accurate, starting this year we should expect to see a hybrid Sienna minivan and a new crossover. Next year we’ll get the new 86 sports car, followed by another new crossover, and then the new Tundra pickup truck. The timeline ends with a 2022 date for new Sequoia and 4Runner SUVs.

The post description goes on to claim the two new crossovers will include a Camry-based model and the other will potentially bring back the “Venza” model name. We’re also getting a Camry refresh next year, followed by an Avalon refresh in 2022, and then a next-gen Camry in 2024.

The post also claims a Lexus LC-F model will get an all-new V8 in 2022, and the Lexus GS is being replaced the same year by a rebadged and upgraded Toyota Murai sedan, with a slew of crossover and SUV updates also planned.

It’s unclear where AllCarNews got the details for its description, but it aligns almost identically with what Motor1 reported last month.

As for the next 86 specifically, we know the previous car left fans clamouring for a little more power, and the new one will supposedly graciously give more power. We know it’ll likely be another join-project between Toyota and Subaru like the current car, and it will reportedly be called the “GR86” after Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division.

I think, considering this new one won’t have to begin life as a Scion, it’s already starting out on better footing.