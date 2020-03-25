Details Of Six New Toyota Models Including Next-Gen 86 Sports Car May Have Just Leaked

The next-generation Toyota 86 will allegedly get 255 horsepower and come next year, according to a leaked product plan that may have just revealed Toyota’s plans for the next two years.
Last month, Motor1 reported the next Toyota 86 sports car would debut next year, in 2021, with a 255 horsepower turbocharged engine. The leak was among a bevy of other insight into Toyota’s future, reportedly sourced from a leaked photo of a presentation at a recent dealer conference.
And it would now appear that photo, or a photo of the same or similar presentation, has leaked online itself. Here it is from AllCarNews on Instagram:
The Future: Toyota + Lexus ???????? _____________________________________ [3/23/20] A MASSIVE leak has just unveiled a plethora of plans for Toyota and Lexus over the next few years so let's dive right in! First up is the all new BRZ and GR86 (yep no more GT86) which will be on a new platform with a 255HP Turbocharged engine, better interior and of course RWD coming in July of 2021. Then a Camry refresh in 2021 with a new generation in 2024 and a Avalon refresh in 2022. Then a new 2021 Corolla Crossover and the Venza is coming back. Then comes the all new 4Runner and Sequoia coming in 2022 based on the all new 2021 Tundra that will ride on the all new TNGA-F chassis. These will get a TwinTurbo Hybrid V6 and NO MORE V8. Then a new 2024 Tacoma. Lexus is killing off V8 models under the $90k price point and an all new TwinTurbo V8 will debut in the 2022 LC-F. The LS and ES are getting a 2022 refresh and the GS if being killed off and replaced with a Lexus version of the new RWD Toyota Mirai sedan. The all new IS is coming for 2021. An all new NX is coming on the new TNGA-K platform with a new 14in Touchscreen and 5 different powertrains. An all new RX is coming in 2023 and the GX is being replaced in 2023 with a new model. The LX is going to be insane with a TT V6 hybrid in 2022 and will compete with the Bentayga with a TT V8Land. The Landcruiser on the other hand will be turned into a stripped out off roader and lose any sort of luxury focus in favor of hardcore off roading. ACN EXTRA: The best part is all of this is real as it was leaked from a recent dealer conference!!
The image (on the second slide) shows a timeline of future product launches for Toyota. If the leak is accurate, starting this year we should expect to see a hybrid Sienna minivan and a new crossover. Next year we’ll get the new 86 sports car, followed by another new crossover, and then the new Tundra pickup truck. The timeline ends with a 2022 date for new Sequoia and 4Runner SUVs.
The post description goes on to claim the two new crossovers will include a Camry-based model and the other will potentially bring back the “Venza” model name. We’re also getting a Camry refresh next year, followed by an Avalon refresh in 2022, and then a next-gen Camry in 2024.
The post also claims a Lexus LC-F model will get an all-new V8 in 2022, and the Lexus GS is being replaced the same year by a rebadged and upgraded Toyota Murai sedan, with a slew of crossover and SUV updates also planned.
It’s unclear where AllCarNews got the details for its description, but it aligns almost identically with what Motor1 reported last month.
As for the next 86 specifically, we know the previous car left fans clamouring for a little more power, and the new one will supposedly graciously give more power. We know it’ll likely be another join-project between Toyota and Subaru like the current car, and it will reportedly be called the “GR86” after Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division.
I think, considering this new one won’t have to begin life as a Scion, it’s already starting out on better footing.