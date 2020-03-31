Could Another Clone Wars Legend Appear In The Mandalorian?

“Oh. She brought a friend.” (Image: Lucasfilm)

Paul Scheer teases Don Cheadle’s role in Space Jam 2. Another Hanna-Barbera icon is making an appearance in Scoob. Michael Chabon teases the new directions Star Trek: Picard could go in in season two. Plus, excellent Castlevania news and what’s to come on The Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!

Space Jam 2

Appearing as a guest on the Athletic’s Clip City podcast, Paul Scheer revealed his Black Monday co-star Don Cheadle plays “the bad guy” in Space Jam 2.

Actually Don Cheadle, who I do Black Monday with, he’s the bad guy in Space Jam, and he said LeBron’s really great. He was great in Trainwreck, too.

Scoob

An international poster from Comic Book Movie has our first look at Captain Caveman in Scoob.

Castlevania

Excellent news! Netflix has officially renewed Castlevania for a fourth season.

The Mandalorian

HN Entertainment reports cinematographer David Klein (Deadwood: The Movie) worked with Robert Rodriguez on his episode (or episodes) of The Mandalorian.

Relatedly, Dave Filoni’s new Twitter banner has several outlets speculating The Clone Wars’ Captain Rex will be joining Ahsoka Tano in season two. It could just be Filoni joshing us all, or it could be concept art for some kind of flash-forward scene in Clone Wars’ last season. But you never know!

Star Trek: Picard

In conversation with Variety, Michael Chabon stated Picard will go in different directions under its new showrunner in season two.

It’s going to be different in some ways. It’s definitely going to go in directions that we didn’t see in Season 1. I think we’ve been emboldened in many ways by the popularity of the show. I’ve only done this once, but I would imagine it’s probably true for a lot of television shows especially in this era: Season 1 was in many respects about learning how to make Star Trek: Picard. Both in a production sense, but also in terms of storytelling and who our cast is, how these characters end up forming surprising links and attachments to each other. It’s in a way that I think was probably true back with TNG and what I was talking about — everyone agrees, once Riker grew the beard, the show got better. It was because they learned what they had. Going forward, we’re only going to be doing more of what we did, with greater confidence and with a greater sense of what this show feels like when it’s firing on all engines.

Star Trek: Discovery

Michael Burnham looks to the future in a new teaser for Star Trek: Discovery’s third season.

Follow us into the future. #StarTrekDiscovery Season 3 is coming soon to @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/061Ee1zZqr — startrekcbs (@startrekcbs) March 26, 2020

Outlander

Spoiler TV has titles for the final five episodes of Outlander’s fifth season.

Outlander - Episode 5.9 - Monsters and Heroes Outlander - Episode 5.10 - Mercy Shall Follow Me Outlander - Episode 5.11 - Journeycake Outlander - Episode 5.12 - What Dreams May Come Outlander - Episode 5.13 - Yule Log (Season Finale)

Meanwhile, a poisonous plant is mysteriously absent in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Famous Last Words.”

Westworld

The Man in Black returns in the trailer for next week’s episode of Westworld, “Mother of Exiles.”

The Walking Dead

Meet the Princess in the trailer for “The Tower,” next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.