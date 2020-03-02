Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Check Out This Weird Brush Guard

Photo: Bring A Trailer

This JDM Toyota Hilux Surf, a close equivalent to a second-gen U.S.-spec 4Runner, is very cool looking. But I was only really compelled to share it because of that bizarre brush guard. Have you ever seen anything like it?

The Bring-A-Trailer listing that this truck’s posted on doesn’t go into detail about the origin of that particular accessory. But based on the fitment and Toyota emblem in the middle, I was pretty confident from the onset that this was a ’90s factory accessory.

Screenshot: NightRush, YouTube

A little cursory research dug up this video of somebody flipping through an old Hilux Surf brochure, and sure enough, you can see this thing listed at around the 05:47 mark. Unfortunately, I can’t read Japanese, but maybe one of you can translate the text around it so we can find out what this thing was called.

I can’t say I’ve ever seen a brush guard with a T-bracket as a centrepiece but I kind of dig it. The big yellow fog lights, of course, are excellent. It probably wouldn’t help you much in a collision (we call these guards “damage multipliers” in the off-road community because if they crash through anything heavier than grass, they tend to bend into the truck) but it sure does look sweet.

Let’s be real, the whole truck looks sweet.

Photo: Bring A Trailer

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles