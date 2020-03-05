Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Check Out These Rare And Weird Experimental Safety Car Brochures

If you’re like many people, you enjoy the process of living. Metabolising, converting food and drink into solid and liquid wastes, attempting to reproduce, sweating, the whole thing. That means, generally, you probably want to keep living, even if you, say, wreck your car. Well, the reason why that’s a realistic possibility has a lot to do with a series of experimental cars from the 1970s called Experimental Safety Vehicles.

I know I tend only to drive deathtraps, but I’m always impressed with the safety of modern cars, and how much they owe to these strange vehicles.

I found a pair of brochures about ESVs in my piles of crap, one from Toyota and one from Volkswagen, both showing off their ESV attempts from the early 1970s.

They’re both fascinating and impressive designs, but I’m especially drawn to the VW one, as it could easily be the most advanced development of VW’s old rear-engine, air-cooled design philosophy ever. It’s easy to imagine an alternate reality where the future of VW grew out of this ESV project, and we’d have Passat-sized, twin-trunked rear boxer-engined sedans and wagons and maybe even SUVs today.

Or, another universe’s today, I guess.

That’s a tangent, of course, but the actual story of the ESVs is plenty interesting on its own, so, you know, watch that video and you can hear me yammer on about it plenty.

Just remember the sad irony that about an hour after I said all that I was driving around in a car with no airbags.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles