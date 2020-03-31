Big Leak Reveals The OnePlus 8's Design And Specs Ahead Of Launch

Leaks say this is what the OnePlus 8 will look like. (Photo: Winfuture.de, OnePlus)

Recently, OnePlus has started hyping up its next big phone—the OnePlus 8. And now, a big leak has just revealed a ton of critical info about the design and features of OnePlus’ next flagship handset.

Based on official-looking product renders and specs discovered by noted leaker Roland Quandt and German site Winfuture.de, it seems OnePlus is going bold with the colour options on the OnePlus 8. That’s because, in addition to a standard black model, there will also be a minty green variant and a new “Glow” colour option that features a striking orange-to-purple gradient.

Another important design change is that instead of opting for a motorised pop-up selfie camera or a notched selfie camera like we’ve seen on recent OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8 will sport a punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner of its display, resulting in a slightly cleaner and sleeker appearance. It’s also important to note that while Winfuture’s leaked info mainly covers the standard OnePlus 8, it seems the OnePlus 8 Pro will also have a similar punch-hole selfie cam.

While not quite as eye-catching as OnePlus’ “glow” colour, the OnePlus 8 in green looks pretty good too. (Photo: Winfuture.de, OnePlus)

Meanwhile, in back, the OnePlus 8 will feature an almost minimalist looking triple rear camera module compromised of a strip of lenses running down the middle of the phone, which is a marked departure from the big and boxy camera modules we’ve seen on phones like the iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20, and others. Winfuture says in total, the OnePlus 8 will likely come with a 48-MP main cam with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2-MP depth cam, but no telephoto cam.

However, the biggest potential difference between the standard OnePlus 8 and the more premium OnePlus 8 Pro is that while OnePlus has been teasing that the Pro will feature a 120Hz display, Winfuture claims the standard OnePlus 8 will make do with just a 90Hz display, similar to last year’s OnePlus 7 and 7T.

Anyone hoping to see the return of a headphone jack on the OnePlus is probably going to be disappointed. (Photo: Winfuture.de, OnePlus)

As for the rest of the OnePlus 8's specs, we’re looking at a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint reader, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and a 4,300 mAh battery. The leak also claims the OnePlus 8 will sport a Qualcomm 865 chip and a 5G-ready Snapdragon X55 modem, which makes sense given that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already said the company is “all-in on 5G” for the OnePlus 8 family.

At this point, the main things we don’t know are the OnePlus 8's price and release date. Questions around pricing for the OnePlus 8 will be especially important as we’ve seen the cost of OnePlus continue to rise over the past few years, and when you consider the premium required to include 5G support on phones these days, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could end up being the most expensive OnePlus phones yet.

That said, OnePlus typically finds a way to undercut most of its flagship competitors, so we’re probably looking at OnePlus pushing out phones priced between $1,200 and $1,500 instead of $1,600 or more like with the Galaxy S20 line.

The official launch for the OnePlus 8 is scheduled to take place on April 15 at 2 am AEDT, so check back then for more info and official specs.