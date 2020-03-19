All Of Atlassian's Cloud Products Are Now Free

Image: Katie Canales/Business Insider

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Atlassian is now offering Jira and its other cloud-based software for free to help people work and learn from home.

From Thursday anyone can access the cloud versions of Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Core at no cost. Certain versions of Trello, Bitbucket, and Opsgenie were already available for free.

"While working remotely is the right thing to do during this time of social distancing, making the transition with little or no warning is unavoidably disruptive. Virtually every familiar feature of office life – from the bulletin board where your team tracks work in progress to the whiteboard you use for brainstorming – has to undergo its own version of digital transformation," said Atlassian co-CEO and founder Scott Farquhar in a statement.

For teachers, Atlassian is offering a free one-year subscription to the Business Class version of Trello to help with distance learning. This is available to anyone who teaches primary and highschool students, as well as those working in higher education institutions.

Atlassian has also launched a remote work hub that offers a consolidated place to find all of its products as well as those of its partner such as Slack, Zoom, G Suite, and Dropbox. The hub also offers advice around productivity and collaboration for working remotely.

"This is a moment to come together to make the remote journey an easy one for as many people and teams as we can, wherever they are and whatever they do.," said Farquhar.