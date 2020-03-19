How Much Apple's New iPad Pro Costs In Australia

The Best Free Apps You're Probably Not Using

Qantas Cancels All International Flights From Late March

All Of Atlassian's Cloud Products Are Now Free

Image: Katie Canales/Business Insider

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Atlassian is now offering Jira and its other cloud-based software for free to help people work and learn from home.

From Thursday anyone can access the cloud versions of Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Core at no cost. Certain versions of Trello, Bitbucket, and Opsgenie were already available for free.

"While working remotely is the right thing to do during this time of social distancing, making the transition with little or no warning is unavoidably disruptive. Virtually every familiar feature of office life – from the bulletin board where your team tracks work in progress to the whiteboard you use for brainstorming – has to undergo its own version of digital transformation," said Atlassian co-CEO and founder Scott Farquhar in a statement.

For teachers, Atlassian is offering a free one-year subscription to the Business Class version of Trello to help with distance learning. This is available to anyone who teaches primary and highschool students, as well as those working in higher education institutions.

Atlassian has also launched a remote work hub that offers a consolidated place to find all of its products as well as those of its partner such as Slack, Zoom, G Suite, and Dropbox. The hub also offers advice around productivity and collaboration for working remotely.

"This is a moment to come together to make the remote journey an easy one for as many people and teams as we can, wherever they are and whatever they do.," said Farquhar.

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles