Here Are Vodafone's Samsung S20 Plans And Pricing

Samsung's first Unpacked for the year is now done. This means that three brand new S20 devices will be hitting the Australian market soon - the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

But not everyone likes to buy outright and Vodafone has some pretty decent plans available. And we happen to have them all for you.

The cheapest way to get a brand new S20 device through Vodafone is the S20 5G 128GB on a 36-month plan. $35.83 a month for the plan and $41.63 for the handset comes to a total of $77.46 a month, which gets you 5G access (but only once Vodafone launches its 5G network) and 7GB data.

This is currently the cheapest S20 plan going in Australia by a non-MVNO carrier.

If you don't mind a 36-month contract but do like data, we would recommend spending the extra $10 a month to bump it up to 60GB a month.

Vodafone also has an exclusive offering where you can pre-order the 128GB S20+ 5G for the price of the 128GB S20+ 4G. While not a HUGE deal, it's a nice way to spend a bit less to future proof your device.

All Vodafone customers that pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra will also receive the white variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white for free. Redemption needs to be processed via the Samsung website.

And here are the plans.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

S20 (128GB) 24 months

S20 (128GB) 36 months

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

S20+ (128GB) 24 months

S20+ (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

Vodafone S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) 24 months

Vodafone S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) 36 months

