Vodafone 5G Is About To Land In Australia

Image: Getty

Vodafone announced on Thursday that its 5G network will be switched on in a few weeks. This news came alongside the telco's 2019 Full Year Performance Report and revealed that 650 sites are currently in progress.

"We are very excited to be pushing ahead with our plans for 2020 by delivering our first 5G sites within weeks, with the initial rollout to continue throughout the year," said VHA Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta in a statement.

While no hard date or initial sites have been confirmed, Vodafone released a preliminary 5G coverage map of Sydney. The company has also stated that several thousand 5G sites will be switched on over the next few years.

The first 5G phones that will be available on Vodafone's 5G network will be Samsung's 5G-ready S20 handsets.

Vodafone first confirmed its 2020 5G rollout at the end of December, and confirmed to Gizmodo Australia that it won't charge customers extra to connect to the network. At the present time its the only major Australian telco to make this statement. Optus is yet to rule out the possibility and Telstra will begin charging all customers who aren't on its two top-tier plans for 5G access from June 30.

This latest Vodafone 5G news comes a couple of weeks after the ACCC failed to block the long-fought merger between Vodafone Hutchinson and TPG.