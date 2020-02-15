The First Trailer For Castlevania Season 3 Is A Bloody Good Time

Let the bloody tears flow. (Image: Netflix)

Like Trevor Belmont, we are people of simple pleasures. We see kick-arse, monster-hunting, vampire-killing whip and ice magic action? We click. And scream, very, very loudly.

Netflix is celebrating Valentine’s Day in style, following up today’s earlier Stranger Things tease with our first look at the third season of the killer animated adaptation of Konami’s iconic video game series, Castlevania. Which, for the record, regardless of rodents either of the yellow or blue variety at the box office, is indeed still the best video game adaptation around.

Picking up in the aftermath of season two, which saw Trevor (Richard Armitage), Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso), and their new best friend (who happens to also be the son of Dracula) Alucard (James Callis) team up to take down the tragic Count once and for all, it seems season three’s biggest reminder will be that simply defeating Dracula does not stop bad things from terrorizing the world. There are still his shifty surviving lieutenants like Carmilla (Jamie Murray), who sees the vampiric power vacuum as an opportunity to cement her own position to stalk humanity and drain it dry. There are vengeful survivors like Isaac (Adetokumboh M’Cormack), who was “saved” against his will from the battle at Dracula’s castle last season, now gathering his own demonic forces to enact revenge on humanity for laying his master low.

And then there’s just like, monsters everywhere anyway. I mean, it’s Castlevania. Do you need anything else as an excuse for Trevor, Sypha, Alucard, and seemingly some mysterious new friends to cut a bloody path through? Because we sure as hell don’t.

Castlevania returns to Netflix on March 5.