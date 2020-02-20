Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Tesla And Atlassian's Founder Have A Plan To Fix Australia's Bushfire Energy Crisis

tesla atlassian bushfire battery solar energyImage: Getty Images

Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is teaming up with Tesla and 5B to help install solar panels and batteries in towns cut off from power after the devastating bushfires. It comes after the software billionaire donated $12 million to the cause in a hope to speed up recovery efforts in the region.

Mike Cannon-Brookes has announced he and his wife, Annie, are working on an initiative called the Resilient Energy Collective kicking it off with a huge $12 million donation. The collective aims to help set up solar panels and batteries in regional towns affected by the destructive 2019/20 bushfire season.

It's teaming up with Tesla and Sydney solar provider, 5B, to help get communities connected to the grid. Using Tesla's Powerwall batteries and 5B's MAVERICK solar set up, it plans to offer towns, businesses and residents with renewable energy solutions as quickly as possible with many of them expected to last for decades.

"After a horror summer, many Aussies need our help to get their lives back on track. We’ve got to do all we can to get them back on their feet," Cannon-Brookes said in a press statement.

"In three weeks we've come together, found the technology, adapted it, put it on trucks and right now it's operating, generating electricity."

The technology, the collective states, is "flexible and can be packed up and moved onto another site within a day."

You Are Better At Solar Power Than The Australian Government

Australia has the highest rate of rooftop solar panels in the world, but also one of the lowest rates of large scale solar infrastructure. You, dear reader, are better at renewable energy than the government you pay your taxes to.

Read more

Its work is already being seen in two towns — NSW's Cobargo and Victoria's Goongerah.

In Cobargo, the group has already got systems back up and running, including a vital emergency communications towers, with the help of Essential Energy.

"This unit is supplying a police radio tower and an RFS, National Parks and radio tower. It was installed and operational in less than two days, and has saved RFS volunteers from spending valuable time refuelling generators," the collective's site reads.

Similarly in Victoria, it's gotten a town hall back in action, which will be used but local residents for "relief services, internet connection, refrigeration and important community meetings."

If your power supply has been affected by the bushfires between 1 July 2019 and 1 July 2020, you can register with the initiative in order to be placed on the list.

South Australia Is Leading The World In Solar Power Generation

After a big slump, the future is looking bright (ha) for solar power in Australia. Employing over 10,000 people, and pushing South Australia into a world-dominating position alongside Germany and Italy - our Federal Government needs to start taking notice.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles