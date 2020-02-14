Step Aside King Arthur, Dev Patel Gets Fantastical In The Green Knight Trailer

Dev Patel is going to kick some arse in The Green Knight. (Image: A24)

Who doesn’t love a chainmail, armour, and broadsword fantasy epic? It looks like we’re going to get a good one later this year from A24. David Lowery, director of A Ghost Story and Pete’s Dragon, is about to unleash The Green Knight on us all, and the first trailer is pretty impressive.

The Green Knight stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, the reckless nephew of King Arthur who is looking to make a name for himself. He decides that in order to do so, he’ll seek out and confront the mythic Green Knight, a foe whose defeat would certainly cement his legend forever.

Here’s the trailer.

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander co-stars alongside Joel Edgerton (Bright), Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible), Barry Keoghan (Chernobyl), and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

That looks pretty excellent, does it not? Couple it with that cast and a filmmaker who seems to get better and better with each release and we could have the makings of something special. Here’s its equally epic poster.

The striking teaser for The Green Knight. (Image: A24)

The Green Knight is scheduled for U.S. release May 29. There is no current Australian release date.