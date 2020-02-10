Sean Connery Helped Sell Mazhda's Shtillborn Luxshury Shedan

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Gif: Youtube

Back in the ‘90s, Mazda had a plan to take the global luxury market with a line of cars bigger, nicer, and more powerful than what they had built before. To sell them, they called on Sean Connery.

The Mazhda Shentia– sorry, Sentia–was a 5 Series-sized V6-powered rear-wheel-drive sedan that was meant to find a place in the lineup of Amati, Mazda’s stillborn challenger to Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti.

Though that ambitious project, with its rotary-powered GT cars and its V12-powered Amati 1000 luxury sedan, never came to be, the mid-sized cars like this one did make it to the market. They even made it to America as well as the 929.

What didn’t make it to America was the Sentia or this commercial featuring Sean Connery. You might know that many stars spent time doing ads abroad in markets like Japan, where they could earn another paycheck without the risk of “cheapening” their brand in their primary film and television markets. It’s a lot of fun to see them out there hawking products like coffee or beer, something they’d never do back home.

Though the Sentia certainly was a relatively attractive and capable option in the mid-sized luxury sedan market, I’m not really sure that it was as “Shtriking” as Connery claimed.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

