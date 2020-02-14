Samsung's Version Of Airdrop Will Come To The Galaxy S20 Series First

Image: Samsung

Samsung showcased its answer to Apple's AirDrop at its Unpacked event last night and has now confirmed that it'll only be available for the Galaxy S20 series at launch.

Officially called Quick Share, the feature lets you transfer files between Samsung devices that support the feature, similarly to how Apple devices do the same thing with AirDrop. You can choose to have your device be open share with anyone in the vicinity, or just with your contacts.

After hearing more details about the feature during Unpacked, Quick Share one-ups AirDrop by the fact that it's not restricted to sharing content with just one other person. Users can transfer files to up to five people at the same time, which is super convenient.

The dedicated Galaxy S20 page on Samsung's website actually clarifies that Quick Share will be going live first on the S20 series of handsets - that's the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G - with "support for other devices coming soon".

It's about time we see this type of feature come to Android. Google is working on its own version, called Nearby Sharing, but it doesn't have a release date just yet. So if you're already tempted by the S20 series of phones and have been eyeing up the best network deals available for the Samsung Galaxy S20, then you've got that to look forward to as well. [Samsung via The Verge]

