Samsung Galaxy S20: All The Leaks And Rumours So Far

Image: Getty Images

It's only been months since Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 devices were released but the rumour mill has begun firing up over the next major flagship — the Galaxy S20 series — due for release early this year.

Samsung Confuses Everyone Over S11 Lite Samsung Galaxy S11 rumours have been heating up but a new piece of information suggests some predictions, like the addition of a Galaxy S11 Lite, have been a bit off. Read more

This article was originally posted on November 15, 2019 but has since been updated on January 15, 2020 to reflect the latest news. All previous mentions of the Galaxy S11 have been updated to Galaxy S20 given the latest leaks from XDA Developer's Max Weinbach.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was released in Febuary 2019 so we're expecting its successor, the Galaxy S20, to be unveiled around the same time again to coincide with Mobile World Congress. As we're fairly close to that potential release date, the leaks have started coming out in full swing from battery size to device colour to what models to expect. Let's dig in.

Specs

Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, has said the S20 is coming with a big daddy battery. Unlike the S10, which came with a respectably beefy 3100 mAh, the S20 is rumoured to be coming with a chunky 4000 mAh battery. XDA Developer's Max Weinbach has released a number of leaks suggesting the plus model of the S20+ will come with a 4500 mAh battery to up the ante. The S20 Ultra 5G model is apparently shipping with a whopping 5000 mAh battery. Welcome to 2020.

So S20+ specs based on everything we have: 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED display 120hz 3200x1440

128-512GB UFS 3 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

12MP + 12MP + 64MP + TOF Camera setup

Ultrasonic FP scanner

4500 mAh battery + 25W fast charge

Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020

While a bigger battery means you'll be able to use the device longer, it also suggests the device will be more powerful overall. Another leak from Chinese social media site, as reported by SamMobile, shows the S20 might come with the unreleased Snapdragon 865, an octa-core CPU with a reported base clock speed of 1.8GHz.

In terms of screen-size, the S10 series ranged between 5.8-inch and 6.7-inch screens and the S20 and S20+ is rumoured to have 6.2 and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display respectively so it's not changing it up too much despite the bigger battery size.

Finally, there's the camera specs. Samsung has been working on bigger camera sensors than ever before, reigniting the megapixel wars. XDA Developers has reported it's quite certain the S20 will use the 108-megapixel sensor Samsung's been developing, which is already in use on Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and Mi Note 10 phones. Weinbach has noted there has been no way to confirm this as of yet but the domino-looking camera on the back of the S20+ allegedly comes with two 12MP cameras as well as a 64MP and TOF camera setup.

It is certain that the hole of S11 is at the center, but it is smaller than Note10. By the way, the upcoming vivo S5 will be the smallest hole phone in 2019, only 3.x mm, which is a comparison picture with Note10 and S10. pic.twitter.com/zkxPJC14DB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2019

Weinbach, showing his on a leaking role, has also released images of the S20's impressive night mode. In the tweet, Weinbach compared the S10's night mode with the S20's and it showed an interesting improvement in sharpness and the colour tone. It's only two images so it's hard to judge just how well it will perform in different lighting conditions but at first glance, it looks like a great improvement.

WELL I'M GLAD YOU ASKED. First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHM — Max Weinbach, enemy of Samsung (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

He also posted an example of the S20+'s zoom capabilities and while it's not clear how Twitter's image compression affected the quality, its 30-times zoom is able to capture some minute detail.

Aside from quality, a new feature called "Quick Take" will supposedly utilise all three cameras to capture images and leave users with the option to choose which one looks best after it's been taken. If it turns out to be true, this will could solve a lot of prolific blinkers' woes.

also because you guys totally missed it in the S20 one, the S20 will take pics out of 2 or 3 of the lenses and will let you choose pictures after the fact. It's called Quick Take — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 2, 2020

According to Ice Universe, the camera hole punch will be in the centre of the screen, like the Note 10, but it's set to be smaller. This seems to ring true judging from the latest tweets from Weinbach revealing what he alleges is the S20+ 5G.

Design

As mentioned previously, Weinbach has released some supposed images of the S20+, which have fallen in line with predictions. It was suspected the S20 series would follow the design of the A71 model that was released in December 2019. As reported by 9to5Google, the Samsung S series has often followed the design principles of the A series and according to Weinbach's leaks, their predictions seem to be on the money.

S20+ 5G looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0vppZ65wys — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

In February 2020, German tech site WinFuture spotted an accidental leak by Samsung, which was swiftly deleted. The leaked images show suggest it is indeed called the S20 by Samsung's own emission but that the indications so far have been fairly accurate.

Image: WinFuture

The images show a slim bezel around the phone with a noticeable chin. As mentioned, the centred camera hole punch has returned so there's no escaping it. On the back, there's a domino-shaped camera array, including four cameras as well as what looks to be a flash and a microphone or sensor. If the images turn out to be true, it's definitely not the ugliest phone to be released on the market but it's not winning any awards either.

There will reportedly be no black finish available with three colours expected to be made available, according to a tweet from Agarwal — Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue or Cloud Pink.

Here are the official, watermark-less renders of the Galaxy S20 4G/5G Cloud Pink Colour! Do you like the colour? Would you choose the Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue or Cloud Pink? All 3 look really good and there will be no Black colour option. #GalaxyS20 #GalaxyUNPACKED #Samsung pic.twitter.com/3mxtuXxOIc — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 24, 2020

Price

A now-deleted listing of the S20 was spotted on Amazon, according to a CNET report, and it suggested it would be offered for a RRP of 3199 Emirati dirhams, equating to about $1300.

The price, while not confirmed, seems to fall in line with earlier predictions. The S10 series, on release earlier this year, retailed from $1199 for the cheaper S10e model, $1349 for the entry-level S10 and up to $2399 for the S10+ with 1TB of storage.

Samsung's S10 5G, released in May, went for $1999. Given the prices vary pretty substantially depending on the model and the storage, we can probably assume the S20 will follow a similar pattern with a slight increase. If the rumours of a cheaper model are true, we're suspecting it will replace the S10e and be offered at a more mid-tier pricing range but will be released later in the year so it doesn't impact sales of the more expensive models.

Where to watch the Galaxy S20 announcement

You'll be able to confirm or debunk all your suspicions and theories when the S20 is announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip on Wednesday, February 12. Catch it on Samsung's Unpacked page or via its YouTube page.

It'll start at the following times:

Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra: 6am AEDT

Adelaide: 5.30am ACDT

Brisbane: 5am AEST

Darwin: 4.30am ACST

Perth: 3am AWST