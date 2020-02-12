Every Samsung Galaxy S20 Phone Plan In Australia

Image: Samsung

It's new phone season and Samsung has thrown down the gauntlet with its new S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra devices.

It didn't take Australian telcos long to publish their brand new S20 plans, and we have all of them here for your convenience.

This year Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths are all coming to the Samsung party. All four telcos have multiple plan options across the Samsung S20 range - which include 4G and 5G variations.

Pre-orders are available between now and midnight March 5. The range will then be on sale from March 6. If our interactive plan widgets aren't loading back, check back soon!

But first, if you're keen on taking a look at the specs, here they are:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200X1440), HDR10+, 120Hz 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200X1440), HDR10+, 120Hz 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 2X Infinity O Display (3200X1440), HDR10+, 120Hz Body 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, 163g 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, 188g 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm, 222g Camera Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 12MP F1.8, Telephoto: 64MP. Front: 10MP F2.2 Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 12MP F1.8, Telephoto: 64MP, DepthVision sensor. Front: 10MP F2.2 Rear:Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2, Wide-angle 108MP F1.8, Telephoto: 48MP, DepthVision sensor. Front: 40MP F2.2 SIM SIM and eSIM SIM and eSIM SIM and eSIM Processor Exynos 990 Exynos 990 Exynos 990 Memory/Storage 8GB RAM/128GB storage (4G) or 12GB RAM/128GB storage (5G) 8GB RAM/128GB storage (4G) or 12GB RAM/ with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (5G) 12GB RAM/128GB storage or 16GB/512GB storage (5G) Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 Battery 4,000 mAH with 25W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 4,500 mAH with 25W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 5,000 mAH with 45W fast charge and fast wireless charging 2.0 Connectivity 4G or 5G 4G or 5G 5G Colours Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black Price $1,349 for 8GB/128GB + 4G, $1,499 for 12GB/128GB + 5G $1,499 for 8GB + 128GB + 4G, $1,649 for 12GB/128GB + 5G, $1,899 for 12GB/512GB + 5G $1,999 for 12GB/128GB + 5G, $2,249 for 16GB/512GB + 5G

Telstra

The cheapest way to get an S20 through Telstra is with its Small Plan across 36-months, which is $50 + $37.47 for the device repayment. This comes to a total of $87.47 a month and comes with 15GB data and is 4G only. $10 extra a month will get you 60GB of data a month, which is definitely a better deal.

However, Telstra has one interesting offer where customers can get the 128GB version of the S20+ 5G for the price of a regular 128GB S20 5G, which usually has an $150 price difference. The offer is available from February 12 to April 3, so you don't have to order it during the pre-order period.

If you want to go for broke, the biggest plan you can shell out for is the Extra Large plan for $100 a month with the $83.29 a month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This comes to $183.29 a month across 24-months and comes with 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date The first Samsung Unpacked for 2020 is now in the bag. With it comes the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range which has three phones (and a lot of variants) - the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Thanks to yet another leaky boat, we weren't surprised by the specs, but now they're all shiny and official. We have all the details right here for you, including when you can get them in Australia and how much they cost. Read more

While 128GB is arguably not enough internal storage in 2020, there is sadly no 512GB option here for the Ultra. While you can get a 512GB option for the S20+, you'd have to give up the extremely beefy camera that only the top-of-the-range device has.

All Telstra customers that pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra will also receive the white variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white for free. Redemption needs to be processed via the Samsung website.

Telstra customers who order any device in the S20 range on a month-to-month plan can score up to 80,000 points on Telstra Plus, if that's their jam. This offer is available from 12 February to 31 March 2020.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

Telstra S20 4G (128GB) 24 months

Telstra S20 4G (128GB) 36 months

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

Optus

The cheapest way to get an S20 device through Optus is on its small 36-month plan, which is $39 a month plus $36.06 a month for the handset repayment. This comes to $75.06 a month and comes with 5G and 10GB data a month. However, for $10 a more a month you can bump it up to the Medium plan, which gets you 60GB data a month.

Still, 36-months is a pretty hardcore contract (the same goes for Telstra) so you might want to consider 24-months instead. However, that would put your monthly bill at over $103. It all depends on what your needs are, and fortunately you can see all of your options below.

All Optus customers that pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra will also receive the white variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white for free. Redemption needs to be processed via the Samsung website.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

Vodafone

The cheapest way to get a brand new S20 device through Vodafone is the S20 5G 128GB on a 36-month plan. $35.83 a month for the plan and $41.63 for the handset comes to a total of $77.46 a month, which gets you 5G access (but only once Vodafone launches its 5G network) and 7GB data.

This is currently the cheapest S20 plan going in Australia by a non-MVNO carrier.

If you don't mind a 36-month contract but do like data, we would recommend spending the extra $10 a month to bump it up to 60GB a month.

Vodafone also has an exclusive offering where you can pre-order the 128GB S20+ 5G for the price of the 128GB S20+ 4G. While not a HUGE deal, it's a nice way to spend a bit less to future proof your device.

All Vodafone customers that pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra will also receive the white variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white for free. Redemption needs to be processed via the Samsung website.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

S20 (128GB) 24 months

S20 (128GB) 36 months

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

S20+ (128GB) 24 months

S20+ (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

Vodafone S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) 24 months

Vodafone S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) 36 months

Woolworths Mobile

Image: Samsung

Woolworth's Mobile is bringing the savings by knocking $250 off all of its S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra plans between now and 11:59pm on March 5. This means it automatically has the cheapest S20 mobile plans in market right now.

Considering that its also powered by the Telstra network, it makes Woolworths Mobile a damn compelling choice if you were considering getting an S20 plan during the pre-order period.

The cheapest plan on offer is for the 128GB S20 4G, which comes in at $56.05 a month (that includes the plan and the handset repayments) across 36-months. It only gets you 5G data, though. An extra $10 a month will get you 20GB of data.

But again, like all of the cheapest plans from every carrier, you gotta decide if you want to lock yourself into 24-months. If you want a shorter contract time, it'll cost you.

It's also worth noting that Woolworths Mobile is selling 5G handsets from the S20 range, but as a Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) it doesn't have 5G network access yet. No MVNO in Australia does yet, regardless of whether its network operator (in this case, Telstra) does.

At the time of writing Woolworths Mobile's marketing around the S20+ and S20 Ultra states "Stream, download, and post with your phone at seriously fast speeds with 5G". However, you won't actually be able to do that on its network, even if your phone is capable of 5G access. We have reached out to Woolworths Mobile for comment in regards to this marketing material, the lack of 5G network disclosure on the buying pages and how it conflicts with its 5G explainer page.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

S20 (128GB) 24 months

S20 (128GB) 36 months

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

S20+ (128GB) 24 months

S20+ (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

