All The Samsung Galaxy S20 Phone Plans From Optus

After months of leaks, the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra phones have been unveiled. They'll also be coming to Australia in a few short weeks, which means the telcos are out in force with their pre-order plans.

Here is everything Optus has on offer.

The cheapest way to get an S20 device through Optus is on its small 36-month plan, which is $39 a month plus $36.06 a month for the handset repayment. This comes to $75.06 a month and comes with 5G and 10GB data a month. However, for $10 a more a month you can bump it up to the Medium plan, which gets you 60GB data a month.

Still, 36-months is a pretty hardcore contract so you might want to consider 24-months instead. However, that would put your monthly bill at over $103. It all depends on what your needs are, and fortunately you can see all of your options below.

All Optus customers that pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra will also receive the white variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white for free. Redemption needs to be processed via the Samsung website.

Let's check out the plans.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

