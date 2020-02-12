Samsung Reveals Its New Galaxy Buds Plus

Image: Samsung

Samsung's Unpacked 2020 is done and dusted and it wasn't without some interesting new reveals. Aside from all the phone furore, there was an announcement for the latest offering of Samsung earbuds — the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. Here are the specs, design, price and Australian release date.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus specs

The specs are always quite simple for earphones and Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Plus is really no different. You'll get wireless in-ear headphones with a rechargeable case, with a 85mAh and 270mAh battery respectively, which Samsung claims will last you 11 hours on a single charge and 22 hours with the case.

During the Unpacked announcement, it was also revealed they'd come with a third mic to help pick up your voice in crowded, busy areas — a gripe I've had with many in-ear headphones. In terms of listening, it comes with two speakers — a tweeter and woofer — so you can hear a more optimised range of sounds including mids and lows, typically harder to achieve on small in-ear devices.

Like its predecessors, the Buds Plus will have a waterproof rating of IPX2 meaning it's resistant to dripping water but only when tilted at 15 degrees so don't go swimming with them. Sadly, there's still no active noise cancellation included so don't expect to get the same features as Apple's AirPods Pro.

The buds will be compatible with Android 5.0 and higher and will require a device with a minimum of 1.5GB RAM.

In the box, you'll get the following:

Earbuds

Wingtips

Eartips

Charging Case

Charging Cable (USB TYPE C)

QSG

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus design

Design-wise, we're looking at essentially the same as the last edition. The new buds will come in the standard black and white and if you're wanting to mix it up, there's a pastel blue option too.

Image: Samsung

In terms of size, the earbuds weigh in at 6.3 grams while the case is slightly heftier at 39.6 grams. It'll definitely fit in most pockets with the dimensions for the charging case at 38.8 x 70 x 26.5mm while the buds measure 17.5 x 22.5 x 19.2mm.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus price and Australian release date

The buds will go on sale in Australia for $299, a full $100 cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro. Without active noise cancellation, however, it might not be enough to convince people to spend that much when other in-ears at that price range include it.

If you're planning to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra, a pair will be included for free to sweeten the deal. The S20+ range starts from $1,499 and will be available for pre-order on February 12 and will go on sale from March 6.