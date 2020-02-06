Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

River Song And Captain Jack Are Teaming Up For A Doctor Who Audio Adventure

Captain Jack (John Barrowman) is back in action. (Image: Big Finish)

Fresh off his surprise cameo in the latest season of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who, Captain Jack Harkness is heading out on a new voyage in the latest audio adventure series from Big Finish. Anybody who’s eager for a certain Doctor Who pairing will be in luck because guess who’s coming aboard? “Hello, sweetie.”

According to a press release, the Doctor Who audio saga is continuing with the third volume of The Lives of Captain Jack, a spinoff series that started in 2017 about Captain Jack’s adventures throughout space and time. John Barrowman, who recently reprised his role in the standout “Fugitive of the Judoon” episode, is back as the hottest Time Agent this side of Doctor Who and Torchwood. Considering he’s not expected to return to Doctor Who this season, it may be the only way to get your Captain Jack fix until season 13.

Barrowman will be joined once again by Camille Coduri, reprising her role as Jackie Tyler as she has in previous installments. But this volume also features a new Doctor Who appearance: Alex Kingston is back as River Song, in what Kingston called one of the most-demanded crossovers she’s ever received at Doctor Who conventions. Why is that? According to Barrowman, it’s because the characters are so eerily similar.

“It’s like Jack is the male River and River is the female Jack. There are all sorts of comparisons in their behaviours and how they react. The verve and vivacious passion they have for solving problems, getting to the heart of the action and adventure. The determination to get what they want, but also the sadness behind both of their eyes,” he said in a statement.

According to the plot descriptions, the latest volume starts with Captain Jack taking Jackie on a “luxury cruise,” but things get turned backward once River comes into the picture—literally, because you know, the whole time travel thing. The Lives of Captain Jack Volume 3 comes out in March.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles