Report: Priah Ferguson Is Getting Bumped Up To Series Regular For Stranger Things Season 4

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair. (Image: Netflix)

Priah Ferguson, the actress who plays Erica Sinclair, may have a larger role than ever in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

That’s according to a report by Variety, which claims that, according to exclusive sources, Ferguson is being promoted from a recurring character in season 3 to a regular in season 4. This could mean that she could be joining up with the core cast of young heroes on a more permanent basis.

If true, this is a smart move. Erica’s evolution from an “annoying little sister” role to a more fully developed character and heroine over the course of the show has been one of its more consistent pleasures. And, while the show has made strides since its first season, it could certainly benefit from spending more time on a more diverse cast of protagonists.

The information on hand about what kind of adventure Ferguson’s Erica will be taking part in is still pretty light. We’ve got one enigmatic teaser for the fourth season, and aside from its reveal that Hopper (David Harbour) is (predictably) alive and in a Soviet prison, it didn’t give us a whole lot to go on. We’ll certainly find out a lot more as we inch closer to the fourth season’s premiere, the date of which hasn’t yet been announced.

