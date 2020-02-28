Optus Claims World's First With Dual Band 5G Network

Image: Getty Images

Optus' 5G network now operates on both the 2300Mhz and 3500Mhz bands in Sydney, with Melbourne to follow soon as the battle for Australian 5G supremacy really starts to heat up.

Optus has announced that it's rolled out a dual-band 5G network in Sydney, using its spectrum holdings in the 2300Mhz and 3500Mhz bands and testing with a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G handset.

The use of dual bands is one way that telcos can address the capacity requirements and coverage limitations of current 5G technology, as long of course as you're using a 5G device that supports connectivity across both bands.

"As we push ahead with the roll out of our 5G network we are also continuing to test and implement new ways of enhancing our 5G network. Initial findings from our dual band testing have shown that the use of these two spectrum bands delivered increased 5G capacity and coverage which if deployed will ultimately benefit our customers" said Kent Wu, Optus Head of Network Access Planning and Quality in a statement.

Optus' initial rollout for dual band 5G is in Sydney, but it said it plans to extend the rollout to Melbourne "in the coming weeks".

Optus' underlying network partner in the rollout is Ericsson, who are also involved in Telstra's 5G rollout plans. Rival Vodafone (soon to be TPG merged/owned) is using 5G equipment provided by Nokia Networks, while Huawei remains banned from providing 5G network equipment to Australian telcos.

You can't have helped but notice that Australia's big three telcos are really jostling for attention when it comes to building out and hyping up their 5G networks. Vodafone recently announced that its 5G network will be operational within a matter of weeks, while Telstra this week talked up its early tests of mmWave 5G, as well as its plans to split pricing for different modes of 5G operation.