Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

It's Straight Up Balmy In Antarctica

Picture this: It’s 20 degrees Celsius. You’re comfortably rocking a light denim jacket. You’re sipping a gin and tonic. You’ve got a picnic blanket and a spread of raw veggies and dips. The wind is in your hair. So nice to be in…the Antarctic.

Seriously, it’s straight up balmy in Antarctica right now. On Sunday, Seymour Island—a chain of islands off the Antarctic Peninsula—registered a temperature of 20.75 degrees Celsius for the first time on record. That’s almost a full degree higher than the area’s previous record of 19.8 degrees Celsius.

“We are seeing the warming trend in many of the sites we are monitoring, but we have never seen anything like this,” Carlos Schaefer, a Brazilian government scientist who studies the Antarctic, told the Guardian, which first reported the story.

The Brazilian scientists who logged the temperature will need to get confirmation from the World Meteorological Organisation to make the record official, but unfortunately, 20 degrees Celsius seems consistent with the warming trends of Seymour Island. The peninsula the island sits off of is one of the fastest warming areas in the world. Though on average Earth has warmed up by roughly 1 degree Celsius since the pre-industrial times, the Antarctic Peninsula has warmed by 3 degrees Celsius in just the last 50 years. Thanks, fossil fuel industry.

The new record was set just two days after a temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded on the continent Antarctica, breaking the previous record set in 2015.

These rising temperatures are contributing to the rapid ice loss in Antarctica, which is the world’s largest stash of ice. Warming waters pose the biggest threat to the ice shelves that float out into the sea. But with air temperatures rising, surface melt is becoming a bigger concern, too.

All that melting ice is bad news for creatures (like penguins!) and ecosystems that depend on sea ice to survive. It’s also bad news for us humans, because when land ice melts, it pushes up sea levels. The West Antarctic—the most imperiled region on the icy continent—has enough ice to raise sea levels 3.5 metres. That would be devastating for many coastal cities. If all the ice in the Antarctic were to melt, our oceans would rise some 60 metres. Though it’s not imminent, we should probably stop emitting greenhouse gases just to make sure we don’t find out what that would look like.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles